The Virgin Islands Taxicab Commission Board addressed several critical issues facing the semi-autonomous agency during its regular meeting on Friday afternoon but has yet to take action on them.
For much of the two-hour meeting, Secretary Myrna George spoke on behalf of Executive Director Vernice Gumbs. George delivered the Executive Director’s report and read remarks Gumbs wrote regarding items on Friday’s agenda.
Ahead of a vote regarding the commission’s digital transformation, George read a letter Gumbs wrote at the beginning of August updating the board on efforts to digitize and modernize the agency. The Taxicab Commission still operates as a pen and paper agency. This caused problems when its St. Thomas offices were shut down due to environmental issues, preventing employees from accessing records and conducting basic business.
“VITCC cannot afford to shut up its doors due to COVID, acts of natural disaster, environmental issues and administrative holidays,” Gumbs wrote. “Our transportation ambassadors deserve better and we at the TCC must be . . . ready to deliver better.”
Board members voted to hold off on any decision making until Gumbs — who was seemingly unable to enter the virtual meeting due to a power outage — could provide more information.
The board then voted to pay $2,000 for access to a platform through the Personnel Division, which will allow the commission to advertise its open positions and vet applicants.
Voting on new hires was also postponed pending more information from the executive director.
By the time Gumbs re-entered the meeting, she clarified that the cost of the commission’s digital transformation would likely cost around $480,000. Gumbs also told the board that the commission has six vacant positions.
Board members eventually agreed to vote on the issues in an executive session tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. The board’s next regular meeting will be held on Sept. 15.