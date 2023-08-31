An untold number of taxpayers are still waiting on income tax refunds from 2021, and there’s no word on when the government might finally send out the remaining checks.
At a press conference on July 10, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said the government had paid out another round of tax refunds totaling $17 million.
“It covers individuals who are due an income tax refund for tax years 2021, and prior, who have filed that refund before April 11, 2022,” he said, noting that the payments only apply to residents who are due a refund and who aren’t under audit, missing paperwork or else experiencing some other issue as communicated by the Internal Revenue Bureau.
The due date for 2022 income tax returns was April 18, and it’s unclear when the government intends to send out tax refunds for those who filed after April 11.
Government House postponed this week’s press briefing to Sept. 6, and Motta did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Wednesday.
The federal Internal Revenue Service issues refunds for “complete and accurate paper tax returns” about six to eight weeks from the date IRS receives the filing, according to the IRS website. “If you file your return electronically, your refund should be issued in less than three weeks, even faster when you choose direct deposit.”
Meanwhile, the V.I. Internal Revenue Bureau has long struggled to make timely tax refunds payments. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has made the issue a major talking point of his administration, and the government has caught up on years worth of overdue payments.
But many are still waiting for refund checks, and Motta said in February that the number of 2021 refunds to be paid “is a moving target as people file every day.”
Motta said at the time that the administration is paying some refunds out on a quarterly basis.
