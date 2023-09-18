TORTOLA — Five days into the new school year, more than 50 teachers at the Elmore Stoutt High School in the British Virgin Islands staged a sit-in Friday afternoon to protest working conditions.
The teachers, who are expected back on the job today, left their classrooms around 1 p.m. Friday and gathered under a nearby tent.
Teachers Union President Sean Henry said there are no plans for a strike, but told reporters that the sit-in was to draw attention to the issues that have been ongoing since last term.
He pointed to concerns over extreme heat in classrooms, mold in air conditioning units, insufficient garbage bins around the campus, as well as a lack of electrical and internet infrastructure and resources for teachers. Physical education and home economics teachers need equipment, he said.
The teachers, he noted had concerns, “especially when it came to ventilation” and resources. “These issues have not been met.”
“The administration of the school has not been able to solve these issues. The Ministry of Education is not able to solve these issues either.” Henry said. “The teachers are now at the point between a rock and a hard place. They are required to teach. To put quality to their craft, but they are still in a situation where they have to compromise a little too much to get their message over.
He added that ventilaion and other problems “are just some of the things that need to be rectified as soon as possible.”
With Education Minister Sharie deCastro off island, the teachers met on Friday with Premier Natalio Wheatley, who also serves as Finance minister. He is also the immediate past Education Ministe, serving from March 2019 to May 2022, until he was appointed premier following the April 28, 2022, arrest of then Premier Andrew Fahie in Miami on money laundering and cocaine charges in Miami.
Fahie’s case is winding its way through the court on the U.S. mainland where he is awaiting trial.
Wheatley said he wanted to hear the teachers’ grievances, which he said are valid. The Premier said he wanted to meet with teachers in support, and to get things taken care of expeditiously so both they and students could be comfortable. According to Wheately, the procurement issues related to non-air conditioned classrooms for students. He asked teachers to put their grievances in writing.
“There seems to be an issue of communication with information filtering up from the school, straight up to my level,” he said. “I can’t say the information has filtered up to the Minister of Education or myself, so that’s part of the challenge we’re going to investigate to see where’s the disconnect and why some of the information is not filtering up where it needs to filter up, so that we can solve some of the challenges.”
Wheatley encouraged public employees to seek out meetings with his office where he could get “everyone around the table” to work out grievances prior to taking steps such as a job action or involving the media.
On Friday, Henry said he was not totally satisfied after speaking with Wheatley as the issues have been ongoing for years and the reason teachers reached a point of taking action.
“This is not a fresh issue and it has gotten to the point where it’s really affecting them mentally, and in order to get their headspace cleared, this is what we have to do, this is where we have to be,” he said. “We’re hopeful that the Premier is going to make the effort to solve many of these issues, as simple as getting the yard cut — hopefully this will be done by Monday — but there are issues like ventilation and resources that are really plaguing the teachers in the classroom.”
Henry said Friday that he sent a letter to Wheatley, who promised to get back to the union by Tuesday.
Although schools territorywide opened on Sept. 11, students at Joyce Samuel Primary School in Belle Vue are returning today for the first time because repairs there were incomplete last week.