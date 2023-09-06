More Information

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced "National Preparedness Month" last week to remind individuals, families and communities about the importance of being prepared for a natural disaster.

This year's theme is "Take Control in 1, 2, 3," which offers a three-step plan for making oneself more prepared.

1. Assess your needs. Everyone has unique needs. There are several factors that can affect the steps you need to take to prepare yourself and those you care for. Whether you care for pets, have children, have a medical condition or a disability, it is important to know what your family will need to stay safe.

2. Make a plan. Once you've assessed your needs, you can plan what you'd do, where you'd go and what to bring if a disaster strikes. Your emergency supply kit should include items that meet your individual needs.

3. Engage your support network. Get to know your neighbors because they, along with your family and friends, can be a support network before, during and after a disaster by providing emotional and practical support.

More information can be found by visiting ready.gov