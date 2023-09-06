FEMA’s three-step plan for disaster prep The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that September is “National Preparedness Month” and is reminding individuals, families and communities about the importance of being prepared for a natural disaster. This year’s theme is “Take Control in 1, 2, 3,” which offers a three-step plan for making oneself more prepared. Residents are encouraged to: * Assess needs. Everyone has unique needs. There are several factors that can affect the steps you need to take to prepare yourself and those you care for. Whether you care for pets, have children, have a medical condition or a disability, it is important to know what your family will need to stay safe. * Make a plan. Once you’ve assessed your needs, you can plan what you’d do, where you’d go and what to bring if a disaster strikes. Your emergency supply kit should include items that meet your individual needs. * Engage support networks. Get to know your neighbors because they, along with your family and friends, can be a support network before, during and after a disaster by providing emotional and practical support. More information can be found by visiting
One of the Virgin Islands’ top disaster-preparedness officials warned of developing Atlantic storms during a weekly Government House briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
Daryl Jaschen, director of the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency, said Tropical Depression 13 — which was upgraded to Tropical Storm Lee later on Monday afternoon — was predicted to develop into a major hurricane this week.
As of Monday afternoon, Jaschen said the storm system was predicted to travel 200 miles north of the territory.
A second disturbance forming off the west coast of Africa has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days, Jaschen said, and its chances increase to 70 % over the next seven days.
“If the path of the storm makes any changes or threatens the U.S. Virgin Islands, update notices will be issued,” he said. “A tropical storm or hurricane watch will be issued by the National Weather Service 48 hours prior, and a warning will be issued 36 hours prior to ether tropical storm-force winds or hurricane-force winds arriving in the territory.”
If the agency identifies a credible threat to the territory, Jaschen said the Public Works Department and the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services are prepared to issue six sandbags per household. Jaschen said distribution would begin on Thursday at the earliest and said Virgin Islanders should come prepared with their own shovel and be prepared to fill their own bags.
St. Croix distribution locations will be at the Public Works Department in Estate Anna’s Hope, at the DPW in Estate Concordia and at the Cotton Valley and Grove Place fire stations. On St. Thomas, sandbags can be found at the DPW in Sub Base and at the Fortuna and Omar Brown fire stations. Sandbags will be distributed at the Coral Bay fire station and at the DPW in Susannaberg on St. John.
During Monday’s briefing, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. announced that the Gun Violence Prevention Office is coordinating an anti-violence public service announcement campaign with the Education and Police departments this week. Motta said the campaign will involve hanging banners with anti-gun violence messaging in the territory’s schools beginning with Charlotte Amalie High School on Thursday.
Motta concluded the briefing by reminding Virgin Islanders of an upcoming Vehicle and Equipment Auction hosted by the Property and Procurement Department for the St. Thomas-St. John District at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the department’s central motor pool.
Interested participants can pre-register until 3 p.m. today for $125 or register on the day itself beginning at 9 p.m. for $150. More information can be found by contacting the Department’s Transportation Division at 340-774-0828.