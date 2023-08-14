Two men were killed over the weekend in separate shootings, marking 27 homicides in the territory so far this year.
The first shooting occurred Friday afternoon on St. Thomas, and police responded to a 911 call at 3:55 p.m. and found a man lying dead in the area of the garbage dumpsters in Bolongo, according to police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
The victim, later identified as 39-year-old Daryn Hodge, was found with gunshot wounds to his body, and Emergency Medical Technicians did not detect any signs of life, police said.
Hodge was employed by the V.I. Waste Management Authority, and “was a Sanitation Tech in the Solid Waste Division, who tragically lost his life due to gun violence while working on Friday,” according to a statement from Waste Management Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr.
Merritt said he and all staff extend their condolences to Hodge’s friends and family.
“Mr. Hodge was a valued employee of VIWMA, and we are saddened that he will no longer be with us. We pray for comfort for all who mourn and strength to get through these very difficult times,” Merritt wrote.
A second homicide occurred Saturday night on St. Croix, when the 911 Call Center received a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired in the Golden Rock area at G-Max Service Station. 911 then received information that there was a gunshot victim at the service station, according to police.
Officers responded and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds to his body, later identified by his father as Steadroy James, the release stated.
EMTs examined James at 12:13 a.m. and did not find any signs of life. The V.I. Justice Department took custody of the body pending an autopsy, according to police.
While additional officers were traveling to that crime scene, 911 reported another gunshot victim at nearby John F. Kennedy housing community, according to police.
Police responded and found a firearm at that location, and police said the victim was taken to Luis Hospital via ambulance for treatment for gunshot wounds in the stomach and arm.
Police have not said whether they believe the two St. Croix shootings are related.
Officials also have not arrested anyone in connection with the shootings.
The two deaths bring the total number of homicides in the territory so far this year to 27, including 14 on St. Croix and 13 on St. Thomas. Hodge is also the second government employee shot to death while at work, after 54-year-old Public Works employee Alrick M. Thomas was shot and killed on April 29 during Carnival festivities on St. Thomas. Police charged 21-year-old Dion Johnson with Thomas’s murder, and Johnson is currently jailed awaiting trial with bail set at $1 million.
Anyone with information about the homicides is urged to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.