Two men were killed over the weekend in separate shootings, marking 27 homicides in the territory so far this year.

The first shooting occurred Friday afternoon on St. Thomas, and police responded to a 911 call at 3:55 p.m. and found a man lying dead in the area of the garbage dumpsters in Bolongo, according to police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

