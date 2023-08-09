Celebrate

Members of the Phillips family are, from left, Tu’Shouney, Ashukamay’ah, Chaynaya’ah, Kasike Maekiaphan, Adream and Sudeto’Noah.

ST. THOMAS — Long before Kasike Maekiaphan Phillips confirmed her DNA results, the chief of the Guainía Taíno Tribe of the Virgin Islands felt connected to her heritage. More than 10 years later she and her family continue to work to expand awareness of the ancestry still running through the territory as communities around the globe celebrate today the International Day of Indigenous Peoples.

The commemoration, started by the United Nations in 1995, is held annually on Aug. 9, to honor the legacy of millions of indigenous people with their distinctive ways of life.