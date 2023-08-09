ST. THOMAS — Long before Kasike Maekiaphan Phillips confirmed her DNA results, the chief of the Guainía Taíno Tribe of the Virgin Islands felt connected to her heritage. More than 10 years later she and her family continue to work to expand awareness of the ancestry still running through the territory as communities around the globe celebrate today the International Day of Indigenous Peoples.
The commemoration, started by the United Nations in 1995, is held annually on Aug. 9, to honor the legacy of millions of indigenous people with their distinctive ways of life.
A virtual program today, planned by the United Nations, will include speakers sharing expertise and experience on the role of indigenous youth in exercising self-determination in areas such as climate change, mobilizing for justice, and intergenerational connections.
“On this one day, Aug. 9, annually around the world indigenous people are celebrated — their culture, their traditions, their language, their food. This year they’re really putting focus on our youth. They are our future generation,” Phillips said.
As the mother of eight sons, her focus this year is getting them to learn everything about being a male from the Taino perspective, from being the breadwinner of the family, to fishing, to the art of carving a canoe, a ritual that includes blessing the tree selected and asking it for permission to be used, she said.
“Taino men, at age 14, they are usually getting ready to take that step,” she explained. “These are traditions that are lost here in the Virgin Islands.”
Phillips, who also has four daughters, sought out indigenous mentors for her sons from the wider Caribbean, including Kalinago chief Lorenzo Sanford of Dominica, Taino Kasike Roberto Múkaro Borrero of Puerto Rico, and chief Damon Gerard Corrie of the Eagle Clan Arawaks of Barbados and Guyana.
Her personal journey to learning more about her ancestry was sparked at her mother’s funeral when a cousin informed her that the family was Taino instead of the Carib Indian she was told throughout her life. Looking on the internet, she found photos of Taino people including artistic renderings of centuries-old chiefs such as Anacaona of Hispaniola and Loiza Aldea of Puerto Rico who looked like her and her children. Later testing of her mitochondrial DNA linked her to Puerto Rico, the home of her Taino great-grandmother.
According to the United Nations, there are between 370 million and 500 million indigenous people living across 90 countries. Locally, in 2012 the umbrella organization United Confederation of Taino People signed a treaty with Opi’a Taino, a nonprofit Phillips founded to share their ancient culture, history and traditions with the community.
The group worked for many years with former Sen. Myron D. Jackson to push for legislation to recognize the indigenous people of the territory. In 2022, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. issued a proclamation formally recognizing the Guainía Taíno Tribe of the Virgin Islands as an indigenous American Indian tribe of the territory. Phillips was formally conferred the title of chief on Nov. 1, 2020.
The organization’s current efforts include a push to acquire land to reconstruct a village that will serve as a school for all Pre-Columbian Virgin Islanders, including Taino, Kalinago or Carib, and Igneri or Arawak.
“Our lost culture, and being able to revitalize that — it is the best feeling in the world,” Phillips said. “It’s an honor to make people happy, to make people realize you know what, they say we’re extinct, but we’re not. We’re definitely not extinct.”