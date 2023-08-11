A series of on- and off-campus events are planned next week for new and transfer students enrolled at the University of the Virgin Islands as faculty and staff on St. Croix and St. Thomas prepare for the start of the 2023 semester.
Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 21, at both campuses.
At the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix, orientation activities will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, beginning with the check-in and welcome at the Northwest Wing Great Hall, according to a UVI news release. Orientation activities at the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas, kicks off at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Eldridge W. Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
In addition to campus tours, students will be introduced to resources/offices including the computer lab and library, residence halls and divisions to include Health Services and Information Technology, according to the statement.
Additional activities include an on-campus lunch, presentations on campus security, connecting to financial aid and enrollment resources and organizations. A portion of the afternoon will be devoted to faculty advisement, course selection, enrollment and financial aid matters, as well as a session planned specifically for parents.
Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Camille McKayle is encouraging the new students to explore the resources available during the orientation period, beginning with the Dean’s Office; Student Affairs; Counseling and Career Services; Residence Life; Student Life and Health Services.
“Welcoming our new and transfer students to campus is one of the highlights of the academic cycle. It is a unique opportunity to give them a hearty Buccaneer welcome while introducing them to the diversity of opportunities available at UVI and begin to get them acclimated to campus life,” McKayle said.
At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, there will be a “Dean’s Talk” at the Albert A. Sheen Campus. Then from 11 a.m. to noon, there will be a new student convocation and ceremony welcoming new students to the university, from.
At the Orville E. Kean Campus, the convocation will take place at noon on Thursday. On Friday, Aug. 18, and throughout the weekend, several activities are planned, including island tours, hiking and other recreational events designed to welcome students, provide social opportunities and help students adjust to campus life, according to the statement.