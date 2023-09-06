The U.S. Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories will split $1,432,994 in fiscal year 2023 for programs and projects related to coral reef and natural resources protection, the Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Virgin Islands will receive $350,000 for ongoing Department of Planning and Natural Resources research to assess coral larval growth and efforts to re-establish and support resilient coral colonies, the release said.