The U.S. Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories will split $1,432,994 in fiscal year 2023 for programs and projects related to coral reef and natural resources protection, the Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs announced Tuesday.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will receive $350,000 for ongoing Department of Planning and Natural Resources research to assess coral larval growth and efforts to re-establish and support resilient coral colonies, the release said.
“Coral reefs are important income generators for tourism and food industries in island economies, and while coral reefs protect and harbor fish and other coastal resources, they also provide islands with critical protection from erosion and wave action from storms,” Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor said in the news release. “We are grateful to Congress for providing this funding and helping the Insular Areas protect these unique natural resources.”
Other projects and programs funded through the Coral Reef and Natural Resources program in fiscal year 2023 are as follows:
Guam — $325,000 to the Department of Agriculture’s Coral Reef Initiative for management, coordination, education, outreach, research, and regional coordination related to the protection of coral reef natural resources.
Republic of Palau — $299,994 for Baseline Marine Habitat mapping for Palau conducted by the Coral Reef Research Foundation to understand flora and fauna in Palau.
Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands — $245,000 with $120,000 to support the Bureau of Environmental Control and Quality for management, coordination, education, outreach, research, and regional coordination related to the protection of coral reef natural resources; and $125,000 to the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance Tasi-Watch program.
Additionally, $213,000 has been awarded to finance a new group of participants from American Samoa, the CNMI, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands involved in the National Coral Reef Management Fellowship program, the release said. The program, which also includes fellows from Florida, Hawai’i, and Puerto Rico, is managed by the Nova Southeastern University’s Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography and provides state and territorial coral reef management agencies with qualified individuals whose graduate-level education and work experience meet each jurisdiction’s specific needs, while providing the individual fellows with professional experience in coastal and coral reef resources management, the release added.