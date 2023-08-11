Government House, in a news release on Thursday, said that officials are working with their counterparts in Puerto Rico to locate a down aircraft and missing pilots.
The announcement comes three days after the U.S. Coast Guard and St. Thomas Rescue called off searches as of Monday night for the Cessna 172 airplane and the two people onboard that went missing Friday night.
According to initial reports from the U.S. Coast Guard, the aircraft was last seen on Friday evening southeast of St. Thomas. The USCG identified the two aviators on board as Carl Frederick Reichard Stubbe, 33, and Oswald Fuentes Roman, 19. The plane had departed from the Rafael Hernandez Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to make a practice approach of St. Thomas before turning around.
In a statement, Coast Guard personnel said Center of Radar Approach Control officials notified USCG watchstanders on that they had lost radar signal from a Cessna Skyhawk at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, prompting them to launch an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Borinquen and a Boat Forces Detachment St. Thomas rescue crew.
“Suspending search efforts is one of the hardest decisions to be made,” said Capt. Jose Diaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander, “but after saturating the search area with no signs of the downed aircraft, I’ve suspended the Coast Guard search pending further developments. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing passengers during this difficult time.”
Over the course of their search, rescue crews combed approximately 6,387 square miles over a combined total 45 hours.
St. Thomas Rescue announced the suspension of search and rescue operations in a separate statement, describing an exhaustive search effort both above and below water which included the use of side scan sonar equipment. Searchers were unable to find a debris field or potential resting site.
“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the two individuals onboard,” Public Information Officer Chris Watson said. “We send our thanks to our agency partners who assisted in the search, along with private sector companies including VI Marine & Towing, and Playland Marine, who were kind enough to provide assistance.”
Anyone with information about the missing plane, or who finds debris in the area over the coming days, is encouraged to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center 787-289-2041.
On Thursday Government House said in a statement that “the Governments of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are working together to locate two men and their aircraft that went missing late on August 4th as they embarked on a training flight from Puerto Rico to St. Thomas.”
“The USVI and Puerto Rico’s efforts follow the U.S. Coast Guard announcing that it had suspended its active search and rescue operations after conducting days of search operations between, in and around the area where the aircraft was last detected,” according to the statement.
Further it stated that “The collaborative effort between the Governments of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands is being spearheaded by the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety with the support of the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau and the families of both pilots.”
All media inquiries should be directed to Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety Public Affairs Officer Ivonne Rosario at (787) 595-2755 or by email at: irosariob@dsp.pr.gov