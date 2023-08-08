A troupe sponsored by the V.I. Tourism Department brought the splendor of Virgin Islands carnival to Canada during last week’s Toronto Caribbean Carnival.
According to a Tourism news release, the USVI-sponsored truck took to the streets of Toronto, featuring cultural dancers and mocko jumbies, who added a surprise element of excitement for participants and spectators as the Division of Festivals team passed out USVI-branded towels, hats, fans and other gifts.
“This weekend, the U.S. Virgin Islands delegation added an unforgettable dimension to the festivities,” Ian Turnbull, director of the Division of Festivals, said, adding that the mocko jumbies mesmerized the crowd and created an “immersive experience that exemplified the essence of the U.S. Virgin Islands and helped spread the word of the upcoming Crucian Christmas Festival.”
The Division of Festivals meantime is preparing for the 71st Crucian Festival on St. Croix, and recently announced the scheduled dates of Dec. 10 to Jan. 6, 2024, for activities.
More than a million tourists flocked to downtown Toronto during the weekend, eager to immerse themselves in the dynamic essence of carnival culture, according to the statement.
The entry of the troupe is part of the agency’s “ongoing cultural exchange partnerships to collaborate with various Caribbean and diaspora events,” the release stated.
As one of North America’s most celebrated Caribbean-themed events, Toronto Caribbean Carnival’s grand parade serves as a spotlighted opportunity for members of the diaspora to showcase aspects of the collective cultures of the Greater and Lesser Antilles.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this phenomenal event. The city of Toronto has long had a deep connection to the people of the Caribbean, and the Toronto Caribbean Festival places a prominent spotlight on the wide-reaching influence of the region,” V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said in the prepared statement. “Our participation underscores our commitment to fostering cultural exchange and showcasing the uniqueness of the U.S. Virgin Islands to an international audience.”