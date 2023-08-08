Toronto

A mocko jumbie, toting a V.I. flag, was among a member of a Virgin Islands-sponsored troupe that took part in the famed Toronto Caribbean Carnival over the weekend as part of the V.I. Tourism Department’s promotion ahead of the Crucian Christmas Festival.

 Photo by V.I. TOURISM DEPT.

A troupe sponsored by the V.I. Tourism Department brought the splendor of Virgin Islands carnival to Canada during last week’s Toronto Caribbean Carnival.

According to a Tourism news release, the USVI-sponsored truck took to the streets of Toronto, featuring cultural dancers and mocko jumbies, who added a surprise element of excitement for participants and spectators as the Division of Festivals team passed out USVI-branded towels, hats, fans and other gifts.