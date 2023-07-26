Government vacancies continued to vex Finance Committee lawmakers during the latest round of budget hearings on Tuesday.

Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez led testimony for the department in the morning, defending a total 2024 fiscal year budget of $257,824,393 comprising a $72,331,610 General Fund allocation and $575,000 of miscellaneous funds. The difference is made up of $182,844,930 of federal funds and $2,647,853 of non-appropriated funds.