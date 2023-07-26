Government vacancies continued to vex Finance Committee lawmakers during the latest round of budget hearings on Tuesday.
Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez led testimony for the department in the morning, defending a total 2024 fiscal year budget of $257,824,393 comprising a $72,331,610 General Fund allocation and $575,000 of miscellaneous funds. The difference is made up of $182,844,930 of federal funds and $2,647,853 of non-appropriated funds.
Throughout the morning, lawmakers drilled down on testimony given by Human Services leadership, including efforts to fill vacancies within the department. Causey-Gomez told committee members the department began the 2023 fiscal year with 197 vacant positions. By the end of June, that number was down to 148.
During questioning, Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. asked the Commissioner if she was staffed enough to properly run the department. Causey-Gomez said no, but that the department would be in better shape after the vacancies were filled. Francis asked how to reconcile their budget request with the territory’s 33 percent poverty rate.
“Thirty-three percent poverty for an agency that have close to a half a billion dollars to run their department. I’m hurtin’ today. After reading this report, and seeing what’s happening here and discussing, I’m truly hurting,” Francis said, referencing the number of people in the territory who go hungry and the number of seniors who lack caretakers.
Causey-Gomez said that DHS programs are preventative, and programs like SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and Meals on Wheels are meant to address the nutritional needs of those living under the poverty line.
“I know we have a high poverty rate, especially in the Virgin Islands, especially on St. Croix,” she said. “So our programs, we do our best. Childcare subsidies is another aspect of it, TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) is another one. SNAP, Medicaid . . . all of our programs support those that are in the most dire straits.”
In the afternoon, Interim Chief Public Defender Julie Smith Todman of the Virgin Islands Territorial Public Defender Office testified in defense of a $5,372,220 budget, the same amount allotted for the 2023 fiscal year. The Office had 938 open cases by the end of June, including 367 felonies.
Later, V.I. Labor Management Committee board member Joseph Gumbs defended a $200,000 budget ask.
Public Employees Relations Board member Annie Day Henry closed out the day of testimony with a $1,796,909 budget request, a $300,000 increase over the governor’s recommended budget. Henry told lawmakers that PERB is in the process of restructuring, a process which included the hiring of new Executive Director Nichole Samuel-Miller.