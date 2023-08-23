The V.I. Justice Department is working to verify all 65 registered sex offenders on St. Croix, and charged one parolee with illegal gun possession, according to a news release from V.I. Attorney General Ariel Smith.

The department’s Special Investigations Division, Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act or “SORNA,” unit, U.S. Marshals, and V.I. Police officers visited each sex offender at their home. If the offender was not at home, a verification check is conducted at their place of employment, according to the news release.

