The V.I. Justice Department is working to verify all 65 registered sex offenders on St. Croix, and charged one parolee with illegal gun possession, according to a news release from V.I. Attorney General Ariel Smith.
The department’s Special Investigations Division, Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act or “SORNA,” unit, U.S. Marshals, and V.I. Police officers visited each sex offender at their home. If the offender was not at home, a verification check is conducted at their place of employment, according to the news release.
“This year, the Superior Court Probation/Parole Officers collaborated with ‘Keeping Watch’ as some of the offenders are on probation or parole. An offender’s probation or parole status automatically permits greater access to search and seize any illegal items possessed by the sex offender,” according to the news release.
The initiative resulted in the arrest of one individual on parole, Felipe Felix, who was charged on Aug. 15 for unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
Investigators found a handgun in a nightstand drawer in Felix’s room, and he initially claimed it was a pellet gun, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Investigators removed the magazine from the firearm and discovered it was actually “a .22 caliber Ruger long rifle handgun,” loaded with four live rounds, according to the fact sheet.
In the recent Justice Department sweep, agents located 56 of the 65 registered sex offenders on St. Croix, including Felix, and one offender incarcerated at the Bureau of Corrections on charges unrelated to the sex offender registry.
“Contact will be made within the next week for the 9 offenders who were unable to be verified, to update their information,” according to the news release.
A similar operation was conducted in the St. Thomas-St. John district in July 2023. There are currently 54 registered sex offenders in that district, and 52 were found compliant with their registration requirements, while two are incarcerated.
A registered sexual offender must notify the V.I. Justice Department of their name, home address, temporary lodging information, vehicle information, Internet identifiers, telephone numbers, school information, and employment status.
“A team of Special Agents from the VIDOJ and SORNA unit, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and other local and federal agencies, routinely conduct unannounced inspections of registered sexual offenders to verify their locations and other personal information, such as their work and home addresses,” according to the news release.
Sex offenders who fail to follow registration laws face prosecution and a fine of between $3,000 and $5,000, or a prison term of between three months and two years, or both.
Anyone who assists a sex offender in evading the registration requirements faces a possible fine of between $1,000 and $2,000, and a maximum six-month prison sentence.
