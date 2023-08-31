ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and injured in Sub Base early Wednesday morning.
According to a V.I. Police statement, 911 dispatchers received a report of gunfire in the area at 2:11 a.m., and patrol officers found the victim, who had been shot and injured.
“The male was transported to the Roy L. Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment,” police said.
Police did not provide any details about the victim’s injuries or condition.
Police also have not said whether they have identified any suspects in the case.
This case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5578 or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.