ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and injured in Sub Base early Wednesday morning.

According to a V.I. Police statement, 911 dispatchers received a report of gunfire in the area at 2:11 a.m., and patrol officers found the victim, who had been shot and injured.

