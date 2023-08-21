ST. CROIX — Lillian Caeser Sutherland, a longtime transplant advocate, is hoping to introduce videos in V.I. classrooms to help students understand early on the importance of organ donation.
August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month, and in observance the Infinite Legacy and Howard University College of Medicine have unveiled a series of videos created in partnership with the Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program.
The videos are based on information in a four-book series Sutherland wrote more than 20 years ago while living on St. Croix.
Sutherland, the former territorial program coordinator for Minority Organ/Tissue Transplant Education Program, USVI, said the focus of the program is to educate elementary and middle school students about the importance of organ donation and transplantation.
“It is important that we bring these stories of transplant situations to life and allow people to get a more personal attachment to those who have gone through it and those experiencing it now,” she said. “Transplantation affects people for different reasons and affect them in different ways so the more we are familiar with the circumstances and the process, the easier it is for us to be willing to help.”
Dr. Clive Callender, physician and professor at Howard University’s College of Medicine, and founder of the National MOTTEP, said he wants to see more young people understand what transplantation is all about from an early age.
“We want them to not only know about it but gain some interest in working in the field as well,” he said. “We want to spread the information and get it to the students, get it to their teachers and even have them be excited and share it with their parents and other family.”
Callender said that people of color are highest on the list of those needing transplants, but that they are the smallest group when it comes to those working with organizations assisting with organ transplantation.
The newly developed videos give viewers a chance to meet organ transplant recipients Olivia Jones and Katura Britt. They also get to observe a classroom lecture about organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation based on scripts written by Sutherland.
According to Callendar, when young people are exposed to the information, they become more involved and likely to be more interested in becoming donors. They become advocates and more importantly, they can learn about adopting healthier lifestyles to avoid the diseases that would lead a person to needing an organ transplant.
Callender said the videos have been introduced at schools in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. with plans to expand the reach information across the country.
Sutherland said she is excited and has begun discussions to get the videos in V.I. schools.
“These videos, just like my books are meant to spark conversations. Teachers can incorporate them in science and health classes on a level that the children will understand,” she said. “We are sending the message that organ and tissue donors are heroes and anyone can be faced with the opportunity to give the gift of life as a living donor or at their time of death.”