The Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services quelled two more fires across two islands this week.
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday the 911 Call Center dispatched responders to a reported structure fire at 13B Hard Labor on St. John. Crews arrived to find a one story residence engulfed in flames and extinguished the fire within 45 minutes, according to a VIFEMS press release.
All occupants were safely removed from the structure, and no injuries were reported. The source of the fire is being investigated.
Later that day, Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a structure fire at the Agave restaurant in Havensight Mall on St. Thomas.
According to a press release, the incident occurred at 2:19 p.m. and four units arrived to find the establishment filled with smoke. The crews shut off breakers and gas connections, cleared the kitchen of smoke and extinguished the fire.
“Despite challenging conditions with heavy smoke and limited visibility, we acted swiftly to contain the fire and ensure the safety of everyone present,” said Sgt. Patricia Benjamin in the press release. “This incident affirms our mission as first responders to be adaptable, decisive, and united in our efforts to keep our community safe.”
Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Jonelle-Alexis Jackson said on Tuesday that there was no damage to surrounding structures.
“Primarily, most of the damage was contained to the kitchen itself,” she said, “and so it is salvageable. We anticipate them — once our investigation is concluded — they should be able to make those necessary renovations and clean up rather quickly.”
Jackson said she hadn’t heard anything to back up rumors circulating online that the St. John fire was related to the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
“Usually in situations like that, if there is . . . something electrical in nature, they would be, it would be easily identifiable,” she said. “But up to now, at this point, we still haven’t gotten any feedback on a conclusive origin of that fire.”
Anyone claiming otherwise, she said, will be considered incorrect. WAPA spokesperson Shanell Petersen told The Daily News the same.
“There is currently no reasonable basis to assume that WAPA is the cause of recent fires in the territory,” Petersen said, adding that VIFEMS is responsible for determining the cause and origin of fires.
Agave was back open Tuesday night explaining to customers who inquired that they were closed the previous night due to a fire.