ST. THOMAS — V.I. Port Authority Director Carlton Dowe said Wednesday that a discussion with the West Indian Company about dredging depth in St. Thomas Harbor is motivated by financial concerns, and is not an effort to keep Crown Bay as the only port capable of accommodating the largest Oasis class cruise ships.

“Nothing that we are doing have anything to do with trying to stop any Oasis class vessel from going to WICO. The last discussion that we had with WICO, it was the Port Authority asking them to meet just to lead in communication and communicating all the way with them as to how we can do these things together. It was the Port Authority asking for such a meeting,” Dowe said during Wednesday’s board meeting.

