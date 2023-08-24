St. Thomas Harbor

A cruise ship sits anchored in St. Thomas Harbor. The V.I. Port Authority executive director and the West Indian Company board chairman have engaged in a war of words lately regarding dredging issues related to St. Thomas Harbor.

 Daily News photo by SARA KIRKPATRICK

V.I. Port Authority Director Carlton Dowe has responded to statements by West Indian Company board chairman Jason Charles about $130 million collected from WICO ships since 2004, which Charles said should have been used for dredging.

“This is a gross and intentional misrepresentation by Chairman Charles. The record is very clear that VIPA has not collected any fees from cruise ship companies for dredging,” Dowe said in a released statement.

