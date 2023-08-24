V.I. Port Authority Director Carlton Dowe has responded to statements by West Indian Company board chairman Jason Charles about $130 million collected from WICO ships since 2004, which Charles said should have been used for dredging.
“This is a gross and intentional misrepresentation by Chairman Charles. The record is very clear that VIPA has not collected any fees from cruise ship companies for dredging,” Dowe said in a released statement.
Charles declined to comment Wednesday, and WICO President Anthony Ottley did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily News as of press time.
The mandates of WICO and VIPA are “vastly different,” and Dowe said that the public often misunderstands the responsibilities of the two agencies.
“WICO is not a Port Authority. WICO is an entity that manages a single pier located inside the Charlotte Amalie Harbor. The Virgin Islands Port Authority, by statute, manages all the harbors of the USVI, the public docks and wharves. WICO does not pay any fees to VIPA. Fees are charged directly to the cruise ships that enter the USVI’s harbors,” Dowe added.
He also noted that “currently VIPA’s rate schedule includes two fees that are charged to cruise lines: port dues and a wharfage fee. Port dues are charged to all cruise ships entering the harbor, and wharfage is charged to ships that berth at VIPA’s docks. WICO charges a wharfage fee to ships berth at its Havensight dock and possibly other fees.”
“The fees charged by VIPA to the cruise lines are the revenues used to operate VIPA’s marine division. These fees are necessary to help maintain reasonable cost of operation at all marine facilities in the USVI. They also fund the harbor pilots and other VIPA employees who are responsible for bringing the cruise ships to the WICO dock and all other docks, and to purchase and maintain the harbor pilot boats,” Dowe explained.
He said VIPA has never established a “segregated dredging fee,” and when dredging was necessary, VIPA used its operating revenue or received contributions from the local government to fund the costs.
In addition, “WICO does not give any money to the Port Authority. In the past, when WICO operated as a ship’s agent for the cruise ship companies, it collected all the VIPA-invoiced fees from the cruise lines and remitted a portion of those fees to VIPA as required by law. However, this has long since ceased since WICO is no longer a ship’s agent. VIPA now invoices and collects its fees directly from the cruise lines, including those that berth at WICO’s dock,” according to the news release.
“As Chairman of the WICO board of directors, Mr. Charles should be well aware of this process. I am certain his WICO administrative staff knows the process and were available to inform him,” Dowe said in the prepared statement.
VIPA initiated a meeting with WICO months ago to figure out a way to pay for the Charlotte Amalie harbor dredging project, Dowe said, and the agencies submitted a joint application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the WICO dock to a depth of 36 feet. While the USACE has indicated that it found 36 feet sufficient to accommodate the ships that will berth at WICO, the application is still pending final approval, according to the news release.
The Public Finance Authority has identified $17 million to fund the dredging, but WICO says cruise lines want a depth of 40 feet, which will cost an additional $8 million.
“It was never VIPA’s intention to make this a public spectacle. However, misinformation cannot go unabated. VIPA intends to amicably resolve this issue in a manner that will benefit both entities and ultimately best serve the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Dowe added.
