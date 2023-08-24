The V.I. Port Authority held a public hearing on Wednesday night to discuss the proposed fee increases for parking at King Airport and aircraft passenger lift rental fees at King and the Henry E. Rohlsen airports for passengers who need assistance to embark and disembark planes without using stairs.
That fee would increase from $75 to $175, which Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe said will cover the cost to purchase, maintain and operate the units.
The fee hikes were described as “proposed” rate increases during the presentation on Wednesday, but the Authority’s Board of Governors has voted to authorize Dowe to implement them.”
VIPA owns five of the lifts, which it rents to airlines. Two are located at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix and the remaining three are at King Airport on St. Thomas.
As Dowe opened the floor to questions from the community, former Sen. Ruby Simmonds delivered a statement about the difficulty she has had with lifts at the St. Thomas airport while caring for her husband, who was in a wheelchair following a 2010 stroke. Simmonds said she and her husband were able to board and deplane via jetway when they traveled to Atlanta for medical appointments. Their experience in St. Thomas, she said, was a different story.
“We were brought onto and off the plane via lift, which was not always readily available,” she said. “There were times when we had to wait quite a while for the lift, and once when there was no lift available we were boarded on the device that was used to bring the prepared meals onboard the plane . . . in other words we were brought onboard in the food cart.”
Simmonds said she and her husband “dealt with that indignity” without complaint, but the situation worsened in 2013 when there was no lift available to facilitate their boarding the day before a critical medical appointment in Virginia. After calls to various departments and agencies, Simmonds said a lift was found and they were finally able to board the flight.
Ten years later, she said, nothing has changed.
“The time has come for the V.I. Port Authority to become ADA compliant and provide proper access to planes for its disabled passengers,” she said. “Raising the fees for the use of the lifts does not address the indignity of having to be boarded via a lift.”
Dowe indicated that with the amount of money VIPA had available, purchasing better lifts was more feasible than ramps or jetways at this point in time.
“Those lifts that we have today are relatively brand new,” he said. “Brand new. They’re not something that were here forever and ever.”
Dowe added that having three of the lifts on St. Thomas and two on St. Croix adds some redundancy should one lift develop a problem.
“We have not — I have not received a complaint where someone was not able, in any recent time, to get on a flight because of a lift not working,” he said.
While it won’t happen tomorrow or overnight, Dowe said, the Authority is actively engaged in efforts to develop the airports through its public private partnerships.
“We expect to modernize these airports,” he said. “A big part of the modernization or a first step in whatever we’re gonna do must come with jet bridges.”
Dowe said the subject of bridges comes up any time the Authority hears from the public.
“We will not accept any modernization without actual jet bridges being built,” he said. “They are not cheap, and that’s why we are doing this public private partnership.”
Earlier in Wednesday’s meeting, Dowe provided an update on the construction of an improved parking facility at King Airport. The parking structure is tentatively scheduled to partially open in November. The first floor, which will house rental car and taxi spaces, is scheduled to open in January 2024 and the area will fully open in April.