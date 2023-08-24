vipa33

The parking structure located within King Airport on St. Thomas will not be completed for another year and while being constructed displaces those in need of parking.

 Daily News photo by BETHANEY LEE

The V.I. Port Authority held a public hearing on Wednesday night to discuss the proposed fee increases for parking at King Airport and aircraft passenger lift rental fees at King and the Henry E. Rohlsen airports for passengers who need assistance to embark and disembark planes without using stairs.

That fee would increase from $75 to $175, which Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe said will cover the cost to purchase, maintain and operate the units.