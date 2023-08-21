The V.I. Port Authority is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday on proposed increases to parking fees at King Airport on St. Thomas, as well as fees charged to airlines to rent lifts for disabled passengers at King Airport and Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix.
VIPA’s governing board discussed the issues during a meeting Wednesday, and Port Authority Director Carlton Dowe explained that some airlines have their own manual lifts, but it’s more efficient to rent power lifts owned by VIPA.
A few years ago, airlines would request to rent the lifts once or twice per day, but now VIPA is receiving several such requests for each flight, and the increased use translates into more maintenance and higher costs, Dowe said.
VIPA’s governing board has authorized Dowe to increase the fee to use the lifts from the current rate of $75 to $175, but VIPA is required by law to first conduct a public hearing on the changes.
VIPA has long relied on lifts so those who can’t use stairs are still able to enter and exit planes on the tarmac at the territory’s airports.
Disability rights advocates to include the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands, have been urging the government to install permanent jet bridges years, which would simplify travel for disabled passengers who use wheelchairs, canes, and other mobility devices, and protect all travelers from inclement weather.
VIPA’s public private partnership proposal to redevelop the territory’s airports includes improvements such as “adding jet bridges,” according to the VIPA website, but the project is still years away from completion. VIPA is expected to select a partnership proposal early next year.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the public is also invited to discuss proposed increases to parking fees at King Airport on St. Thomas, where a new parking garage is expected to partially open in October.
The VIPA board has authorized Dowe to implement a new parking fee structure at King Airport, as the current fees have been in effect since 2006, with a maximum daily rate of $10.
“These proposed rates are between 33%-71% lower than fees charged by other local public parking facilities,” according to VIPA’s public notice.
Under the new rate, the first 15 minutes would remain free, and fees would increase incrementally from there, adding $2 to the existing fees for the first three hours. The fourth hour would increase from $8 to $12; from $10 to $15 for up to five hours; and the maximum daily rate and lost ticket fees would double from $10 to $20. Monthly parking would increase from $150 to $250, adn tenant or employee monthly parking would double from $50 to $100. Tenant or employee daily parking, which had been free, would also increase to $10.
The hearing will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the conference room on the third floor of the VIPA Administrative Building located at 8074 Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas. The meeting will also be teleconferenced in the VIPA Conference Room on the second floor of the Rohlsen Airport terminal on St. Croix.
Questions about the upcoming public hearing should be directed to the VIPA Public Relations Office at 340-774-1629 ext. 6640 or via email at info@viport.com.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.