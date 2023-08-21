The V.I. Port Authority is holding a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday on proposed increases to parking fees at King Airport on St. Thomas, as well as fees charged to airlines to rent lifts for disabled passengers at King Airport and Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix.

VIPA’s governing board discussed the issues during a meeting Wednesday, and Port Authority Director Carlton Dowe explained that some airlines have their own manual lifts, but it’s more efficient to rent power lifts owned by VIPA.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.