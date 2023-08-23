Cruise passengers needing a respite from the long walk to their ship docked at the St. Croix pier will now be able to hitch a ride, thanks to the acquisition of a newly acquired motorized trolley.
The V.I. Port Authority on Tuesday announced the purchase of the Moto Electric Vehicles trolley, which is ADA-compliant. According to a VIPA statement, the trolley holds up to 38 passengers needing assistance traversing the pier. Cruise travelers coming into the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility in St. Croix will now have transportation to and from the ship on the pier. A charging station has been installed at the dock and the trolley will be operated by trained VIPA personnel, according to the statement.
VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe said that the Royal Caribbean Group requested the trolley at the 2023 Seatrade Cruise Convention back in March. Both entities had signed an agreement to work in partnership in order to improve the territory’s cruise industry.
“RCG has kept its promise to bring 140,000 cruise visitors to Frederiksted. VIPA is now proud to deliver on our pledge to make the arrival experience at our pier in Frederiksted more accessible for our visitors. We look forward to another robust cruise season on St. Croix and a continued successful partnership with Royal Caribbean Group.”
Dowe also thanked Diageo USVI for their donation of a smaller trolley earlier this year to help provide transportation for cruise visitors.