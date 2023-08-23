VIPA trolley

A motorized trolley that will make it easier for cruise passengers to move back and forth to ships on Ann Abramson Pier in Frederiksted, St. Croix.

Cruise passengers needing a respite from the long walk to their ship docked at the St. Croix pier will now be able to hitch a ride, thanks to the acquisition of a newly acquired motorized trolley.

The V.I. Port Authority on Tuesday announced the purchase of the Moto Electric Vehicles trolley, which is ADA-compliant. According to a VIPA statement, the trolley holds up to 38 passengers needing assistance traversing the pier. Cruise travelers coming into the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility in St. Croix will now have transportation to and from the ship on the pier. A charging station has been installed at the dock and the trolley will be operated by trained VIPA personnel, according to the statement.