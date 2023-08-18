The St. Croix Educational Complex received an “all clear”’ notice from the V.I. Police Deparment after the school received an undefined threat on Thursday morning.
The Education Department issued a statement shortly afterward to say that police were called to the scene and no weapon was used or found on the campus. The school remained in session with an increased police presence.
On Thursday afternoon, Education officials including School Safety and Disaster Planning Director Irvin Mason and St. Croix Superintendent Ericilda Ottley-Herman addressed the public virtually to discuss the incident as well as general school safety concerns across the territory.
Mason said that several fights have occurred throughout territory schools in the short time since classes began last week and credited school monitors with preventing the fights from escalating.
Education Department spokesperson Shayla Solomon encouraged community members to stay tuned for updates regarding Virgin Islands schools.
“But we wanted to, first and foremost, make sure that our community recognizes the fact that there was a lot of information this morning shared publicly regarding a weapon being on the St. Croix Educational campus — that was not true,” she said. “So students were in fact safe. We did activate safety and security protocols and the matter was addressed with heightened security presence.”