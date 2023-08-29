The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director announced that Stephen M. DeBlasio Sr., who served as the agency’s deputy director of Logistics since 2020, will now serve as assistant director.
VITEMA Director Daryl D. Jaschen praised the promotion from within saying, “Steve brings a tremendous amount of experience working with senior leaders during disaster preparation and response.”
“This promotion from within the VITEMA family is based on his demonstrated teamwork and desire to serve our community in an ever-greater capacity,” he added. “With his experience, and certification as an emergency manager with the International Association of Emergency Managers, I know he will encourage our younger VITEMA staff to pursue their own certifications.”
According to the news release, DeBlasio has served in many senior-level positions throughout his career, including deputy program manager for FEMA’s Disaster Management and Support Environment program and acting team leader of the National Incident Management Assistance Team-East.
He also served as a federal coordinating officer as well as a representative of the president, the secretary of Homeland Security, and FEMA administrator during major disasters and emergency declarations among others.
As assistant director, DeBlasio will support the strategic initiatives and the overall development and planning of the agency. He is also tasked with coordinating activities for the local government and will provide guidance and advice in developing emergency management plans and programs, the release stated.