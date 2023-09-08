Leadership from the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority gave lawmakers on the Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure and Planning Committee a comprehensive overview of problems in St. Croix’s water infrastructure that have left residents with brown, undrinkable water for nearly a month.
After stating that the water quality was unacceptable to him, WAPA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Smith told lawmakers that deteriorating, 60-year-old pipes are the root cause of the discoloration.
Instances of brown water have increased in recent weeks, he said, because of low water inventory created by ongoing drought conditions. Because the St. Croix system is gravity-fed, the lack of water has reduced water pressure and flow rates, which would typically clear discolored water. The low water inventory has also made it harder to conduct flushing programs whereby fire hydrants are opened on a rotating basis to clear discolored water.
Smith told lawmakers the issues he described are one reason why St. Croix still carries a strong odor caused by sargassum several weeks after an influx of the algae.
He also addressed calls for the utility to not raise its Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause — or LEAC — in light of the fact that many residents are paying for water they can’t use. Smith explained that WAPA doesn’t profit from the rate increase, which will be used to pay an increased rate to water provider Seven Seas.
“Seven Seas Water is not the source of the brown water some customers are experiencing in St. Croix. Water at the source of Seven Seas’ production is clear,” he said. “As discussed earlier, it is WAPA’s aged infrastructure that causes the discoloration.”
Several lawmakers pushed back on that point and wondered if there was any way to assist their constituents. Sen. Marise James asked if there had been any conversations with the Bryan-Roach administration about using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to reimburse residents for “damages.”
“Because I’m gonna use that word,” she said. “You know, if I’m not receiving what I am paying for, then I have been harmed.”
Smith replied that the conversations the utility has had with Government House have primarily revolved around the possibility of providing filters or other equipment.
Sen. Franklin Johnson later voiced his frustration over the issue, telling WAPA officials that they couldn’t collect the money if they weren’t providing the service.
“If you don’t have the pool, stop collecting the money from the people. Stop,” he said. “Because people are getting more frustrated every day. Because they paid you and you can’t deliver, because you don’t have the merchandise to deliver to them.”
Responding to a question from Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger later in the session, Smith said the decision as to whether to declare a state of emergency “would be for powers above me.”
In the short-term, Smith said the utility will address the problem by increasing its flushing program as water inventory returns to normal levels. The Authority has also increased the amount of daily water tests it conducts.
In addition to continuing targeted infrastructure upgrades, WAPA is pursuing assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Prudent Replacement program, which would fund a replacement of the island’s entire water infrastructure. The cost of such a project would be upwards of $1 billion, Smith said.