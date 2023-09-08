VI28WAPA_P1.JPG

The Water and Power Authority’s Estate Richmond Power Plant on St. Croix. WAPA’s St. Croix customers have had to contend with brown, undrinkable water for weeks.

 Daily News file photo

Leadership from the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority gave lawmakers on the Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure and Planning Committee a comprehensive overview of problems in St. Croix’s water infrastructure that have left residents with brown, undrinkable water for nearly a month.

After stating that the water quality was unacceptable to him, WAPA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Smith told lawmakers that deteriorating, 60-year-old pipes are the root cause of the discoloration.