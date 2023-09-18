Power outages plagued thousands of V.I. Water and Power Authority customers throughout the territory over the weekend, with residents taking to social media to voice frustration about dealing with issues like the hot weather and spoiled food.
While the outages caught many off guard, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said scheduled outages were announced for both the St. Thomas-St. John and St. Croix districts.
She provided copies of a press release issued on Sept. 12, announcing a scheduled power outage for feeder 8B on St. Croix for about an hour at 8 a.m. and again at 5 p.m., to enable WAPA personnel “to safely restore service to Molasses Pier.”
Petersen also provided a screenshot of an announcement posted on WAPA’s Facebook page Saturday, alerting customers on several St. Thomas-St. John feeders of rotating power outages.
The outages began mid-day Thursday with feeder 7C on St. Thomas, which began at around 12:30 and ended around 2 p.m. An announcement on the WAPA Facebook page did not indicate a cause.
On Friday, at 5:45 p.m., WAPA announced an electrical service interruption on St. Thomas affecting feeders 9C and the Cassi Hill and Tutu Park Mall areas, as well as a scheduled water service interruption affecting several areas including Hospital Ground, Bergs Home, Havensight, and Estate Thomas.
On Saturday morning, WAPA said there were outages on feeders 6B and 8B on St. Thomas, which were quickly resolved.
Just after noon on Saturday, WAPA announced a “rotation electrical service interruption affecting Feeder 10B,” and said the first rotation would be from noon to 2 p.m., “and will continue every 2 hours until this evening.”
Other announcements Saturday afternoon advised customers of rotating service interruptions on feeders 7B, 9C, and 10C, to enable workers to make repairs.
Feeders 9C and the Cassi Hill and Tutu Park areas went out again Saturday afternoon, and the water service interruption was extended “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
The rotating outages were also extended in the St. Thomas-St. John district Saturday “due to additional complex repairs needed.”
A loss of generation capacity at the St. Croix plant also left seven feeders without power on St. Croix, and power was restored at 3:14 a.m. Sunday.
A car crash also damaged an electrical pole early Sunday morning on St. Croix, causing an outage on feeder 7B.
The rotating St. Thomas-St. John outages continued Sunday, affecting customers on feeders 10B, 9C, 9E, 7E, 7C, and areas of Anna’s Retreat, Tabor & Harmony, Wintberg, St. Joseph & Rosendal, Lovenlund, and Mahogany Run.
As of Sunday afternoon, 3,300 customers were without power on St. Thomas, and 1,600 were affected by outages on St. John, according to WAPA’s online outage map.
To view the outage map and find out what feeder you are on, go to viwapa.vi. To report a service interruption, call 340-774-3552 and select option 4.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.