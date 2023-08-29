Drake's Passage goes dark

Drake’s Passage in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, is usually a bustling hub of activity but had been left dark a few days last week by a V.I. Water and Power Authority outage affecting 30 businesses. WAPA said Monday that service returned during the weekend.

 Daily News photo by SUZANNE CARLSON

ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Water and Power Authority has restored service to 30 businesses on St. Thomas that were left in the dark for days.

Business owners said they only had half power on Aug. 22 and 23, and were without power entirely Thursday and Friday.

