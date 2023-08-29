ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Water and Power Authority has restored service to 30 businesses on St. Thomas that were left in the dark for days.
Business owners said they only had half power on Aug. 22 and 23, and were without power entirely Thursday and Friday.
In response to questions from The Daily News, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said in an email Monday that power was restored to the area at around 3 a.m. Saturday.
On Friday, Petersen said that, “Failure of a customer’s electrical infrastructure in the area caused the outage that WAPA has been actively working to repair.”
The outage affected 30 businesses located on the St. Thomas waterfront between Royal Dane Mall and Drake’s Passage, and left many shops unable to open.
Those that did were left without lights and air conditioning, and Gladys’ Cafe remained partially open thanks to a generator.
Mark Punwani, owner of Silver Corner, was one of the business owners who chose not to open Friday due to the outage.
“Obviously tourists don’t want to come in the Passage because it’s dark,” Punwani said.
This time of year, “things are really slow already,” and business owners still have to pay bills like rent and WAPA, and “we never get a break on those things,” Punwani said. “Business interruption, it’s something that hurts a lot.”
