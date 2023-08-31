The V.I. Water and Power Authority is still working to clear brown water from pipes on St. Croix.
WAPA first addressed the issue in a press release on Aug. 11, in which officials explained that an influx of decomposing sargassum seaweed was causing an odor and brown water.
But the problem is persisting in some areas, including at Rohlsen Airport, and V.I. Port Authority spokeswoman Monifa Brathwaite confirmed Wednesday that the water problems are a WAPA issue.
WAPA has been addressing the problem “by opening fire hydrants, flushing at the customer meter, and/or at a sample point to flush pipes. This process accelerates water flow to scour deposits from pipe linings and improves water clarity,” WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said in an email to The Daily News Wednesday.
“Additionally, WAPA regularly treats water to reduce corrosion in the iron ductile pipe as part of our maintenance program due to our aging infrastructure,” she added.
The extended drought has increased demand for potable water, “causing water tank storage reserves to drop to critical levels. With the increased flushing, compounded by unexpected large leaks, the Kingshill storage tank feeding into a large portion of the island has been uncharacteristically low due to higher demand,” Petersen wrote.
“In addition, during repairs, shut-downs are required to depressurize the system which can agitate the sediment on the line impacting customers ‘down-stream’ further causing discolored water,” she added.
Petersen wrote that, “WAPA continues to meet primary EPA drinking water standards despite the temporary odor and discoloration that has occurred in localized areas on St. Croix. However, we are aware of customers who are farthest away from the Richmond production plant are still being impacted due to the layered challenges that are being addressed on a customer-by-customer basis.”
WAPA is doing additional water sampling throughout the distribution system, and “have been working closely” with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources to find “additional near-term solutions,” Petersen said.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.