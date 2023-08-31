Sargassum (near WAPA STX)

An aerial view of the Estate Richmond shoreline shows an area clogged with sargassum near the Water and Power Authority plant on St. Croix in December of last year. Water and Power Authority officials earlier this month blamed its brown water problem on the influx of rotting sargassum.

 Photo by MARK WALTERS

The V.I. Water and Power Authority is still working to clear brown water from pipes on St. Croix.

WAPA first addressed the issue in a press release on Aug. 11, in which officials explained that an influx of decomposing sargassum seaweed was causing an odor and brown water.

