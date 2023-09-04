What’s open/closed for Labor Day Daily News Staff Sep 4, 2023 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Closed• Banks• Government offices • Post offices• Courts• University of the Virgin Islands • Viya business offices• V.I. Water and Power Authority• The Daily News business offices will be closed. The paper will be distributed on its normal scheduleOpen• Grocery stores, V.I. Waste Management Authority’s waste centers at Mandahl (STT) and Peter’s Rest (STX) are open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Site search Search Latest News Swayne advances to LPGA Q-School’s 2nd round Marina Cay, destroyed by Hurricane Maria, back open Queen Louise Home golf tourney set for Nov. 4-5 CZM Committee tables Water Island eco resort decision Roach thanks labor advocates, workers in Labor Day message What’s open/closed for Labor Day $17,500 in scholarships awarded to students in 29th Moot Court Competition Nominations open for CFVI environmental leadership award