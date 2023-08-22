The West Indian Co. wants the V.I. Port Authority to explain what happened to $130 million collected from cruise ships that docked at the WICO-managed port of Havensight, which was intended to be used to dredge the St. Thomas Harbor, according to Jason Charles, chairman of the WICO board.

Charles addressed the issue during WICO’s board meeting Friday, following statements by VIPA Director Carlton Dowe about the dredging project, which came in response to questions from The Daily News.

