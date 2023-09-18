Elvin Wrensford has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2012 shooting death of Gilbert Hendricks Jr. in the La Grande Princesse area on St. Croix, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Wrensford, 38, also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in a school zone, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence.
The penalty for second-degree murder is at least a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence, but sentencing is ultimately at the judge’s discretion.
Federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend a total sentence of 30 years in prison, with credit for time already served, according to the 12-page plea agreement filed on Thursday.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2024.
The incident that led to the homicide began at 6:30 p.m. on May 10, 2012, when Wrensford and his co-defendant, Craig Muller, got into an argument with an associate of Hendricks at Ben’s Car Wash near the Fiver Corners intersection on St. Croix, according to the plea agreement.
At around 8 p.m., Wrensford and Muller returned to the car wash in a pickup truck, and Hendricks started running toward the nearby Food Town Supermarket.
Wrensford and Muller followed Hendricks, and Wrensford “fired several shots at him from the passenger window of the truck. Hendricks was shot twice in the head and two days later succumbed to his injuries,” according to the agreement.
Within an hour of the shooting, Wrensford was apprehended in Estate St. John about a mile-and-a-half from the crime scene, “and approximately six feet away” from a 9mm firearm, which had an obliterated serial number.
“Forensic analysis linked the recovered firearm to expended firearm shell casings recovered from the crime scene and from the truck which was recovered the night of the shooting,” according to the plea agreement.
Wrensford and Muller were found guilty by a federal jury on St. Croix after a two-week trial in 2015, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
But the 3rd U.S. District Court of Appeals determined that Wrensford was subjected to an illegal arrest by V.I. Police because officers did not have probable cause to stop him, vacated his conviction, and remanded the case to the federal court on St. Croix for retrial.
Rather than go to trial for a second time, Wrensford chose to plead guilty.
Wrensford is being represented by attorney Robert Millan.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rhonda Williams-Henry and Evan Rikhye, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
