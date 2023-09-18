Elvin Wrensford has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2012 shooting death of Gilbert Hendricks Jr. in the La Grande Princesse area on St. Croix, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Wrensford, 38, also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in a school zone, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence.

