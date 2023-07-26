ST. CROIX — Residents territorywide have now through Monday to bid on jewelry, airline tickets and hotel stays among other prizes in WTJX’s first online fundraising auction.
Bidding, which opened on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will continue during those hours through next week. WTJX hopes to reach a fundraising goal of $10,000 “to support our local programming in the Virgin Islands,” according to a news release.
Local businesses “have gone above and beyond, donating over 45 exciting items, some even priceless,” the release noted.
There is something for everyone with auction prizes including hotel stays, airline tickets, gym memberships, jewelry, museum gift certificates, event tickets, and much more. The lowest opening bid amount is $14 for various gift certificates, while the highest opening bid amount is $1,150 for a three-night, all-inclusive hotel stay and sunset sail.
Other exciting items up for auction include a dinner for one with Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr., two costumes from Simply Sophisticated Troupe, and a 3,300-gallon truck of well water from Marco St. Croix.
The auction items became available to preview as early as July 5 via the Handbid website.
“Signing up is free and there is no obligation to bid, but we know you will want to when you see the items,” the release stated.
A cellphone number is required during registration and notifications must be permitted as updates will be sent, via cellphone, during the auction on the items bidden on — and to notify the highest bidder.
PLEASE BOX{p dir=”ltr”}To register on the Handbid website for the WTJX auction:{ol}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}Go to https://events.handbid.com/lp/wtjx-online-auction-2023.{/li}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}Click the “Log in” icon in the upper right corner.{/li}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}Select the “Register now” hyperlink at the bottom of the “Log in” screen{/li}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}Individuals will be prompted to enter the following information: first and last name, shipping address, email address, cellphone number and a passphrase — used in place of a password. No special characters are required and passphrases are typically more secure. Typically, using a phrase such as “I Luv rock and roll,” is easier for users to remember.{/li}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}Review and agree to the terms and conditions{/li}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}Upon agreement, your Handbid account will be created{/li}{li dir=”ltr”}{p dir=”ltr”}Click the “Browse Items” icon on the main WTJX Online Auction page to view the items.{/li}{/ol}{span}{span} {/span}{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{/div}