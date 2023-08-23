Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Adlah Donastorg, Sr. on Aug. 1, 2023, at the age of 85 at his residence.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rudolph “Duffy” Donastorg (deceased); mother, Amelia Theresa Voyello-Donastorg (deceased); spouse, Josefina Navarro Aponte-Donastorg (deceased); brothers, Miguel Donastorg (deceased), Alfino Donastorg(deceased) Orlando Donastorg(deceased); sister, Patricia Donastorg (deceased); grandson, Bruce Smith, III.
Brothers, Alberto Donastorg, Patricio Donastorg, Rickie Donastorg, Sr. , Robelto Donastorg; sisters, Ruby Donastorg O’Neal, Rosalinda Donastorg, Rosaline Donastorg; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Donastorg, Noel Donastorg; sons, Adlah A. Donastorg, Jr., Alfino F. Donastorg, Alphonso DeWayne Donastorg, Anthony Donastorg, Alfino A. Donastorg, Jaime Donastorg; sons-in-law, Bruce Smith II, Khalid deLagarde; daughters, Monica Donastorg-Smith, Delia Donastorg, Debbe Donastorg, Tishma deLagarde, Tiffany Donastorg; daughters-in-law, Cristi Donastorg, Benedicta Acosta Donastorg, Terella Donastorg, Kellie Donastorg; grandchildren, Samyah Dowe, Khadim deLagarde, Myani deLagarde, Nasim deLagarde, Tiffany Smith, Denise Garvey-Terrell, Dennis Garvey II, Daniel Ottley, Dalila Bouteba, Vanessa King, Erika Donastorg, Adlah Donastorg III, Sean Donastorg, Adonte Donastorg, Amiel Donastorg, Louis Donastorg, Audrey Donastorg, Adriano Donastorg (Vanessa Donastorg), Ian Donastorg, Adam Donastorg, Trey Donastorg, Chanel Donastorg, Franco Ramos, Jose Marrero, Vanessa Lopez Collymore; great grandchildren, Kendall Donastorg, Maya King, Miriah Terrell, Marquis Terrell, Jr., Masun Terrell, Daela Garvey, Dennis Garvey III, Daniel Ottley, Jr., David Ottley, Imani Robinson, Bailey Donastorg, Mathias Ramos, Kassie Marrero, Vaelyn Lopez Collymore; nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
He is also survived by longtime friends, Pedrito Lanclos, Sr., Erika Industrious, Dormois R. Bazile, Sr. and special friend, Henrietta Warner.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend viewing on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals at 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug.29, 2023 at Ss. Peter & Paul Cathedral Church. Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Interment Western Cemetery #2. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
