“There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains.”
Alberta “Bébé” Foy was a jovial, compassionate, and generous person, who loved God, family, and life. She was born on Good Friday, April 8, 1955 in Grand Bay, Dominica, and relocated to St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands in the late 1980s. After being diagnosed in March 2022 while visiting her daughter Ariel, Alberta valiantly received treatment until she ascended to be with her Savior on Friday, Aug, 11, 2023, with her two daughters by her side.
Alberta was a loving and kind-hearted, yet stern and stouthearted, woman. The latter, most definitely, lingered from her days in the Dominica Defense Force. In her tenure, she earned the title of corporal, the first woman to earn that title. She also ranked in the Top 5 shooters in the force. Surprisingly, she maintained those skills, the attributes, and the demeanor years after her career. Famously in her disciplined nature, when she spoke, she only spoke once.
Alberta was a driven, resilient, dependable, hardworking woman, who had her own business. She met many people from all walks of life due to her career, but she made numerous friends because of her good heart, friendly smile, and welcoming nature, not to mention her radiant laugh. Alberta loved her family deeply and never hesitated to lend a helping hand or a listening ear. She also made sure she kept in contact with her people whether it would be spending Sunday afternoons with her best friend Avanell, daily phone calls in Creole with her close cousin Ivonia, weekly Sunday catch-ups with her sister Tessa, daily phone calls with friend Tuckett and Joyce Samuel, or yearly Good Friday ducana and sancoche exchanges with her friend Henry, or check ins with numerous family and friends.
Alberta was an active parishioner of Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral for more than 35 years. She served as a eucharistic minister and an usher in the church. With her daughter Ariel, cousin Ivonia, and sisters Giselle and Elizabeth, Alberta founded the 6:30 a.m. St. Cecilia Choir. She was also an avid supporter and volunteer for Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral and Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School.
Bébé, a proud Dominican, was also a dedicated member of the Dominica Association of St. Thomas, Inc., where she most recently held the position of vice president. Alberta was a fighter in the sense that she stood up for what she believed, for her family, for her friends, for those in need.
Alberta, Bébé, Babes, or Mrs. Foy, whichever name you knew her by, was truly a blessing, who is loved beyond words, whose memory will be forever treasured, and who will be missed beyond measure. She was preceded in death by her parents, Augustus “Adinette” John Jules and Georgina “Madam” John Jules nee Defoe. Her legacy and spirit are carried on by her daughters, Avis Philbert and Ariel Foy; her grandson, Azim Ismael; her great-grandson, Amir Ismael; her husband, Eugene A. Foy, and extended family and countless friends.
Her Christian burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral at 10 a.m. with internment at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
“Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us everyday.”
