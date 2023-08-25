Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Mr. and Mrs. Alford and Thelma Williams on July 30, and July 29, 2023 respectively. The Williams are preceded in death by their daughter, Chelsea Williams and are survived by their children, Tara Williams, Careem Pryce, Jamal “Broc Lee” Williams, Isaiah Williams and Ithio Willams.
Thelma Williams is preceded in death her father, James “Hercules” Nedd and sibling, Audrey Shaw, and is survived by her mother, Renetta Nedd and siblings, Lucinda Joseph, Lesroy Nedd, Pearline Lall, Mary Walker, Cortroy Nedd, Juliette Warner and Delacy Nedd-Samuel.
Alford Williams is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Alvira Williams and siblings, Sinclair and Henry Williams Jr., and is survived by siblings, Michael Williams, Adina Elliot, Arthur Williams and Mary Williams.
Both are survived by grandchildren, Careem Pryce Jr., Armani Bryant, C’Anna Pryce, A’niyah Pryce, C’Koi Pryce, A’Moi Pryce; daughters-in-law, Simone Edwards-Williams and JoAnna Smith-Pryce; sisters-in-law, Marline Williams and Joan Williams; brother-in-law, Melvin Elliot; nieces and nephews, Niguel Williams, Arthur Williams Jr., Sheniqua Williams, Michael Williams Jr., Brittaney Williams, Serena Williams, Elisa Thomas, Evron Joseph, Nichelle Shaw, Anthony Shaw, Kenton Nedd, Shirleen George, Cliff Nedd, Haig Nedd, Shakilla Nedd, Brittany Nedd, Kasheel Nedd, Dwain Lall, Erica Lall, Crystal Lall, Tristan Lall, Patrice Lall, Kishma Walker-Mullix, Tameka Walker-Samuel, Brandyon Walker, Diah Walker, Dekelia Walker, Jevon Nedd, Carima Nedd-Moto, Theron Martin, Reid Nedd, Jenella John, Conniel Nedd, Jerez Nedd, Stefan Warner, Kishon Warner, Che’Chana Nedd, Che’Chella Nedd, Shaquoi Warner, Che’Neisha Warner, Kashaila Samuel, Kasheda Smauel, Elijah Samuel, Earl Smauel Jr., Jahbaez Samuel.
They are also survived by extended family and special friends, Bernard and Pamela Thomas, Roy and Arlene Benjamin, Alice Krall, Amparo Torrez, Joelle Petersen, The Edwards Family, the Walker Family, the US Postal Service Family, the Department of Human Services Head Start Family, the Frenchtown/Demarara Community and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel, Hurley Funeral Home. Second viewing is on August 26, 2023 at St. Thomas Wesleyan Holiness Church at 9 a.m. with the funeral service following promptly at 10 a.m. Internment at the Western Cemetery #3. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
