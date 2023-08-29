It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Alfred Frederiksen Sr., of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Alfred passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, at the age of 80, after a brief illness.
Alfred, or “Freddie/Fabe” as he was affectionately known, was born on Feb. 13, 1943 to Alfred Frederiksen of Frederiksted, St. Croix and Enid Hansen Frederiksen of Upstreet, St. Thomas. He attended All Saints Cathedral and Charlotte Amalie High School where he was a member of the 1963 graduating class.
Alfred is predeceased by both parents. He is survived by his son, Alfred Frederiksen Jr.; daughter, Cristina Frederiksen; former wife, Carmen Frederiksen; grandson, Jaeden Allen; granddaughter, Ariah Frederiksen; brother, Andrew Frederiksen; son-in-law, Charles Donaldson; nephew, Frank Wilson; god-daughter Evette Sepersaud Howell; brother-in-law, Major General Renaldo Rivera (Ret.); sister-in-law, Norma Gumbs.
We express our gratitude to all for their outpouring of love and condolences. There will be a private service at the request of the family.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
