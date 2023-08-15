Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Alicia “Lisa” Conor on August 7, 2023, at the age of 94 at her residence in St. James, Marigot, St. Martin.
Alicia was preceded in death by her mother, Louisa James; father, Jean Austene Wyotte; grandmother, Rachel James; her husband, Charles Conor Sr.; her sons, Charles Conor Jr., Joseph Glasgow; and her two sisters, Gertrude James and Alice Van Putten- James.
Alicia is survived by daughters, Charlise (Dolly) Idalia Conor Dockery, Francisque Conor Roberts, Angel Conor Wilson, Maria Conor and Stacie Harrigan; son, Thomas Louisy; daughters-in-law, Claruda Conor, and Nellie Glasgow and Valencia Louisy; grandchildren, Judith Dockery-Masicott (Jefferson), Heather Dockery-Heilman (Craig), Rachel Wilson, Nicole Wilson, Patricia Glasgow Vlaun (Whitfield), Romillien Glasgow (Sylvie), Jonathan Glasgow, De’Ja Hendrickson, Breon Williams, Natacha and Brigitte Chance and Shenika and TJ Louisy; great grandchildren, Waylyn John, Russell Heilman, Hakim and Justice Vlaun, Romilio, Romario, and Romiliano Glasgow, Nathan and Jeremy Glasgow; great aunt, Anastacia Wilson and family on Anguilla; special sons, Dexter Freeman, Clercin Previlus (St. Martin); special daughter, Rosie Duchaine and family (St. Martin) and many close families and friends, but to mention a few, Elida Lake-Chemot and Family, Alain Jermain and Family, Jeanne Baptiste and Vava Families, Rose Fleming and Family, Yvette deLaubanque and Family, Maritza and Neida Carty, Previlus Family, the James, Maccow, Quetel, Javois, Musselton, Carty, Webster (Anguilla); Benjamin (St. Thomas), Benjamin (Anguilla) and Richardson families, and many other families, friends and relatives near and far too numerous to mention.
We sincerely apologize to anyone inadvertently omitted.
The first and only viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Faith Christian Fellowship Church Alive in Christ, 394B Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas, with service immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial at Western Cemetery No 2. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
On behalf of the Family of Alicia Conor we are honored and grateful to all that sent their love, encouragement, well wishes and support. Tributes to Alicia.farewell2023@gmail.com
