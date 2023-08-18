It is with a saddened heart that we tell of the passing of Andrew Bryan Young, aka. Andy.
Andy was born 4/22/58 in Charleston, West Virginia. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Herbert Young and his mother, Cherie Janeese Young.
The Youngs moved to St. Thomas in 1963, where the family opened St. Thomas Stationary on Main Street. The store sold stationary, toys and souvenirs. It was also the first store to bring in artificial Christmas trees and Halloween decorations. Andy went to Antilles School from its earliest days until he graduated.
He was an avid volleyball player throughout high school and at Morningstar Beach where he was one of the regulars. In the 70's Andy was part of the Donzi speed boat racing team.
Andy started working at WTJX part time during high school and stayed with the station until he retired after 35 years. He had a brilliant mind and a quick wit. His technical skills at the television station made him an indispensable helper setting up the audio visual system at the old Barbary Coast and then eventually at Sibs Mountain Bar.
At Sibs Andy was a considerable help in many ways. He was well acquainted with the building itself and helped at the restaurant in any way possible. He could always be counted on to help with anything, especially technical.
Andy was a kind soul who was always trying to help people and generous to all of his friends. He was an incredible big brother to his sister, Carolyn. Although he was a prankster to no end he helped Carolyn growing up in any way possible. Carolyn tells of the times he would shove her face down the laundry chute at their old home in Solbert. But he loved her.
As Carolyn's passion for horses developed Andy built her a corral, a barn and was always there when she needed him. He was a serious collector of coins. A major passion as many will attest was his love for anything Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics.
He s survived today by his sister, Carolyn Smith Pomeranz and her husband, Dr. Donald Pomeranz as well as Leo Sibilly and family. There will be a Memorial at Sibs Sunday, August 20 from 2 to 5 p.m.
