On May 30, 2023, Retired Police Corporal Arturo Ernesto Roebuck of Christiansted, St. Croix, died in the comfort of his second home in Georgia after a long illness. He was 82 years of age.
Arturo is survived by his wife, Heather O. Roebuck, and his children, Keith Collins, Marilyn, Michelle, Lisa, Sheree, Natalie, Jade Roebuck, and La Verne L. Lester; stepchildren, Drexell Burt, Erica, and Ineke Greene; siblings, Lauritz and Mary Roebuck, Edna Roebuck Soto, Clarice, and Van Alexander; eighteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, members of the Adams, Canton, Collins, Cornwall, Edwards, Farrelly, Finch, Hardcastle, Hodge, Hopkins, Jackson, Lang, Nicks, O'Reilly, and Prince families. Special friends, Donna Christian-Christensen, Ronald Hatcher, Peter Anderson, Mr. and Mrs. Freddy McFarland, Mr., and Mrs. Murray, the VIPD, and many other family and friends, too numerous to mention. Special thanks to his Atlanta medical team, the Delta family, and all who sent flowers, fruit-baskets and offered prayers and condolences. Arturo's celebration of life will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church located at
2182 Queen Street, Christiansted, VI 00820 on Friday August 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. We invite anyone who knows and remembers his wonderful life to attend.
