Bernadette Quaning Michiels passed away on Aug. 2, 2023.
Bernadette was born in Trinidad to John and Elaine Quaning. She was the youngest of seven; sister to Albert, Mary, James, Joyce, Gloria and Carmen.
Bernadette worked briefly in banking before moving to St. Thomas with her brother Albert to open Kum Wah, the first Chinese restaurant on the island. It was there that she met Emiel Michiels, and they began their whirlwind romance. His job at Bell took them to countries all over the world, including Mexico, Zaire and India. She made friends easily and adapted seamlessly to the different cultures and cuisines, just two of the many qualities Emiel admired about her. They married in December 1973 in Delhi, India.
Bernadette and Emiel eventually returned to St. Thomas, where they built their own homes, first in Bolongo, and later in Peterborg. They were a team who worked well together, supporting each other in whatever ventures the other chose to pursue. Bernadette opened her own business, Quantum Telecom, where she helped cruise ship members with telecommunications and money transfers. Her outgoing, friendly nature made her business successful, and she continued to work there until she retired in 2015.
Bernadette was a devout Catholic her entire life. She loved traveling and cooking gourmet meals. She was fiercely independent, determined and fearless. She got her pilot’s license just to prove that she could. When she fell off a horse and was injured, she got right back on and continued riding. She did crossword puzzles in pen. Although she experienced many medical problems later in life, her inner strength and determination never faltered.
Bernadette will be missed deeply by her husband of almost 50 years, Emiel, and by all who love her.
Bernadette was preceded in death by her father, John Sue Quaning; her mother, Elaine Quaning; her brother, Albert Quaning; her sisters, Mary Siu Ying Yuan and Gloria Quaning; and her nephew, Carl Ying Yuan. She is survived by her husband, Emiel Michiels; her sisters, Joyce Quaning and Carmen Quaning; her brother, James Quaning, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday Aug. t 14, 2023, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Interment is private.
Funeral arrangements by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
