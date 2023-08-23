At the age of 93, Carl Alfred Penn quietly returned home to the Lord the night of August 3, 2023. His funeral services were held at Fred Hunter’s Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Carl was born on the beautiful island of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands on January 19, 1930. He moved to St. Thomas during his high school years where he would eventually meet and marry the love of his life Cecilia on June 29, 1952, while on leave from the U.S. Army. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. Upon his return home from the Army, Carl spent the next 30-plus years working for West Indies Bank and Trust which became Chase Manhattan Bank, National Association and rose from the position of Teller to Vice-President of Caribbean Operations. Carl and Cecilia had five children Lydia, Carl, Richard, Gregory, and Carolyn. He made sure his children all had a Catholic upbringing and attended Catholic school. He himself was part of the Knights of Columbus and he also balanced the books for the Church. Carl was a devoted, and at times doting, husband and father who made sure his family had all they needed and spent quality time with them. After church on Sundays Carl and his family visited other relatives around the island. Throughout his life he was a dear friend and masterful counselor for his siblings, friends, children, and grandchildren. Carl provided love, caring, steadfastness, and spiritual leadership for his family. We will miss him dearly.
Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Cecilia Rita Penn, his parents, Daisy Edith Eugenie Penn and Carl Alexander Penn, and all his siblings, George, Inez, Roy, Evelyn, Henrietta, Edmund, and Iris Barbara.
He is survived by his children, Lydia (Charles), Carl (Sharman), Richard (Liz), Gregory (Michelle) and Carolyn (Shaun); grandchildren, Olaf, Krystal, Tyamma, Jon (Eliana), Jamari (Amanda), Justin (Adam), Michael, Alexis, Andrew (Kiara), Terrence, Valentina, Kevin and Farah; great grandchildren, Angelica, Valentina, Ne’Kayla Cecilia, Leilani, Jeremiah, Azariyah; step-grandchildren, Chelsey Gullett, Genesis Gullett, Justin Morris and Dominick Morris; and step-great grandchild, Anthony.
He is also survived by his nieces, Genevieve Donovan, Edith Harrigan, and Beverly Dangervil, and his nephews, Earl Harrigan, Ralph Smalls and Paul Joseph as well as other extended family and friends too many to mention.
Words cannot express how deeply we appreciate all the love and thoughts of condolence shown to our family during this challenging time. The Penn family is sincerely grateful for the excellent care and friendship Fabienne Hilaire provided for our dear father over the past four years. We are incredibly grateful and will always remember your kindness.
Donations in Carl A. Penn’s name may be sent to Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands, P.O. Box 10736, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands 00801.
