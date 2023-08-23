It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Carolyn Alicia Henry, of Rosendahl, who gained her eternal angelic wings on April 27, 2023, at the age of 57.
Carolyn Alicia Henry was born on August 28, 1965, on the St. Thomas. She proceeded in death by her father, Ephraim Henry and sister, Judith Helen St. Claire.
Her life will be remembered and celebrated by her mother, Ann Murrine Henry; her daughter, JaLissa Henry; her brothers, Ronald Henry Sr. and David Henry Sr.; her sisters, Patricia Henry McKenzie, Cathie Bernadine Christopher and Lesa Henry Mactavious; her adopted sisters, Deborah Benjamin and Ruth George; her grandchildren, Kyani Hunt, Kaliyah Medina; her aunts, Alwilda Sargeant, Daisy Dorsett and Rose Jonas; her uncles, Max Jonas, David Jonas, Norman Griffin and Luscome Griffin; her nieces, Marissa St. Claire, Elesa King, Davinique Henry, Maia Henry and Ro’Nique Henry; her nephews, Ronald Henry Jr., Terrance St. Claire, Earl King Jr., Stephan St. Claire, La’Ron Henry and David Henry Jr.; her great-nieces, Ava St. Claire, Andrea St. Claire, Na’Esa Jno-Pierre and Damiah Smith; her great-nephews, Narvid Jno-Pierre Jr., DaLano Henry, Benjamin St. Claire, Kalon Christopher and Cameron Daxel King; her brother-in-laws, Clifford “Kato” Christopher, Ira Mactavious, and Andrew St. Claire; her sister-in-law, Yvelle Henry; special cousin, Pauline Ferris, Laurie “Sandra” Sargeant and Trevor Charles; her special friends, Lisa Brian, Neil Carty, Joseph Hodge, and a host of many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Special thank you to Patty and the staff at Fresenius Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas. Carolyn's remains were created on May 10, 2023. Professional service was entrusted to Central Texas Mortuary Management.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial for Carolyn that will be held from 11 a.m. on August 26th on Magens Bay Beach, Shed #1.
