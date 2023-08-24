Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Casandra E. Sutton Forbes 65, who passed away on July 29, 2023, of Seacows Bay Tortola BVI.
She is preceded in death by mother, Beryl Sutton, Father Louis Forbes, Brother Wilburn Sutton; sons, Hansel Thomas, Kambi Brathwaite, Kadeem Sutton; daughters, Shantell Sutton Chinnery, Shanika Honore, Iesha Forbes, Kora Brathwaite; brothers, Asheild Forbes, Boysie Sutton, Elvin “Flour Forbes, Clifton “Tito” Forbes Sr., Sisters, Eleta Parker, Charlotte Benjamin Malone, Brenda Lee Sutton; uncle, Rawleigh Forbes; aunt, Adel Frett; son-in-law, Melvin Chinnery, Natasha Springette; grandchildren, Asharia Chinnery, Nae’veya Bruce, Sherisma Aleaxnder, Liam Brathwaite, Azane Williams; god children, Demoi Morton, Burtrain Felix, Nephews, Alphonso “Butch Niles, Brittany Sutton, Basham Sutton, Ishmeal Hugjhes, Khana Smith, Clifton Forbes; special niece, Keisha Parker; nieces, Claudette Gordon, Claudina Brown, Clarice O’brien, Fatima Sutton Reynolds, Sutia Smith, Angelica Smith, Ristina Sutton, Kamela Hughes, Kimberley Hughes Pascal, Kimberly Parker, Tiffany Forbes, Ashley Forbes, Sheema Forbes, Shanika Forbes, Shantel Forbes, Shymmera Forbes, Shania Forbes, Clevanna Forbes; special cousins, Sylvia Forbes, Romell Beazer Forbes, Joel Forbes, Sayetta Pickering, Earl Forbes, Edwin Forbes, Alward ”Tonic” Forbes, Isha Hodge, Ingrid Hodge, Ludena Foy, Verna Smith; close friends, Sonia Scotland and Family, Camille Gumbs and Family, Oswald Nibbs, Cleone Joseph Dabreo, Amos Nibbs, Elizabeth Dabreo, MagalinePierre Avril, Kevin OJ Smith, Alicia Frett, Adina Potter, Bernard Birmingham, Janice Harvey, Hannah Glasgow and Family, Marilyn “Squeeze” Joseph, Ronelle Bobb, Norma Zakers, Valencia Brathwaite, Bernard, “Yampi” Nibbs, Denise Stout, Shaina Smith, Berneice Potter, Lucinda Smith and Family members of Faith Baptist Church, Rickollete John Johnson, Sylvester “Bucker Johnson, Lucien “woodman” Johnson, Brian Smith, Jerrlyn King, Isable Stephen, Staff of Bobb’s Supermarket, Rubena Matthias, Management and Staff of J&C’s Trading Ltd.
Funeral service and interment will take place on August 26, 2023 Methodist Church Seacows Bay, Tortola BVI. First viewing 9:30 a.m., with service at 10:30 a.m. Family requests shades of green.
