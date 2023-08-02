In loving memory of Cedric Leslie Swan, Sr. who peacefully departed from this world on July 2, 2023, at the age of 87.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Henriquetta Wesslehoft; father, Ubaldo Swan; son, Thane Kerry Swan and daughter, Daphne Alice Swan-Sasso.
He is survived by his brothers, Ecedro Wesselhoft, John Smith, Monroe Richards, Trevor Swan and Lucianno Warrell; sister, Arlene Moses; sons, Alva Swan, Glen Swan, Sr., Cedric Swan, Jr., Rory Swan, and Dorian Swan; daughters, Eugenia Simmonds, Edna Rose Swan, Leona Swan Bonelli, Monica Swan-Martin, Celeste Swan, Roxanne Swan-Rodgers, Maritza Swan-Hughes and Claudia Swan; sons-in-law, Richard A. Sasso, Sr., Steve Simmonds, Sr., Glen Bonelli, Sr., Rudolph Martin and Altura Hughes; daughters-in-law, Sonya Swan, and Latoya Swan; grandsons-in-law, Renwick Lynch, Jr., Orville James, III, and Renaldo Stout and granddaughter-in-law, Ardell McKenzie-Sasso.
His grandchildren, Elise Rose Sasso-Lynch, Evonne Sasso, Evelyn Sasso, Richard Sasso, Jr., Rashawn A. Swan, Keishlynn Swan, Tori Swan, Kelsey Swan, Nickolas Swan, Akenika Swan, Aswad Swan, Ahijah Swan, Glen Swan, Jr., Jordan Swan, Kaela Swan, Cedric Swan, III, Jaida Swan, Ariel Swan, Aniquah Swan, Kerry Swan, Tyree Swan, Alphonso Garvey, Steve Simmonds, Jr., Jeaneve Simmonds, Jarrel Brunn, Jasean Brunn, Jarron Brunn, Kareem Forbes, Cinique Bonelli-Stout, Glen Bonelli, Jr., Decio Bonelli, (Afiya Thomas), Monifa Thomas, (Avery Martin), Aaron Martin, Kareem George, Rashaun Buchanan, Kai Henry, Re-al Thomas, Davia Rogers, (Davielle Rogers), Davianne Rogers, Daveriece Rogers-Martin, Davinique Rogers, Okil Olanzo Freeman, Jr. Amayia Leslie Hughes and Isabella Amynah Hughes.
His great grandchildren, K’Kaijah S. Sasso-Petersen, N’Breyah A. Petersen, N’Cairah D. Petersen-Maduro, Rae’Kayla Richardson, De’Jahree Sasso-Greaves, Sae’Daysia Sasso, A’Deliah K. Morris, Cha’Niqua Vanessa-Daphne Sasso, Richard Anthony Sasso, III, Rylee Marie Sasso, Zyair Sasso, Malcolm Swan, Kamren Hamilton, Re’khye Hodge, Alexandria Hernandez-Figueroa, J’Kori Roberts, Jah’Noah Swan, Kamaree Swan, Ava Swan, Riena Swan, Niomi Swan, Kendric Ryan, Alexis Swan, Allen Garvey, Alijah Garvey, Kymani Garvey, S’Jai Simmonds, Sage Simmonds, Jaiden Bonelli, Rey-Almo Dunlop, Elijah Brunn, Elias Brunn, (Ellie Brunn), Z’Niqua Wattley, Za-Quan Wattley, Za-Khoi Wattley, Ze-Khye Wattley, Ezekiel Wattley, Za-Lieq Wattley, Caden Martin, Akaari Martin, Jahmaneek George, Jahyiera Henry, Ka’Oir Buchanan, Ja’Zele Thomas, Kai Henry, Jr., MaKai Henry, Ja’Bari Thomas, TiLeah Neal, Tisaiah Liburd, ShoNique Powell, Orian James, MiAsia Martin, Braylon Nunnery, Jahmiyah Roumo, Jaelin Roumo, and Jahmir Roumo.
His great-great grandchildren, Ariana Monae Jones, and Ja’Lyse R. Petersen.
Also left to mourn are other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing, which will be held at 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Turnbull Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at VI Christian Ministries with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
