Cenita Rogers
The life of Cenita Belardo Rogers, 92, will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Lutz, Fla., on Sept. 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. She transitioned peacefully on Aug. 6, 2023, at the Cloverdale Assisted Living Facility in Lutz.
She was the first of seven children born to Gregorio and Vicenta Belardo in Vieques, Puerto Rico, on May 16, 1931. She attended elementary, middle and high school in St. Croix. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Christiansted. After high school she worked for attorney Almeric Christian. She later went on to work for the Education Department under the supervision of Pearl B. Larsen. A St. Croix school has now been named after Ms. Pearl B. Larsen.
Her sisters are Mercedes McGregor (Charles), Carmen Andersen (Crimi-deceased), Isabel Cerni (Horst).
Her brother is Graciano Belardo (Alice–deceased).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alpheus A. Rogers, Sr. (owner of Rogers Electric Corporation), and her two brothers, Amador and Pablo Belardo (Edna Mae).
She is survived by her daughter, Maria “Grace” Nicholson (Gerard, Jr.) and her son, Alpheus A. Rogers, Jr. (Jacqueline); her grandchildren, Grace Stockley, Stephen Rogers, Kiah Nicholson and Samantha Rogers; her great-grandchildren, TaNia and Tionne Henson and many nieces, nephews and other relatives in the Belardo and Rogers’ families.
Her special friends are Aracely Nicholson, Carmen Sibilly, Clely Berry, Constance Downing and Ann/John Marks.
Arrangements are by Sunset Memorial Gardens in Tampa, Fla.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.