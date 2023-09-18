Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Claudius Jules on Sept. 2, 2023 at the age of 79.
Left to mourn his beloved wife, Clemencia “Siolina” Jules; children, Agatha, Marvlyn and Ellingworth Jules; grandchildren, Marsha White Tucker, Joanna, Kerion and Avry Pascal; great grandchildren, Malachi and Elijah; nephews, Isiah, Curtis, Bevin, and Benoit; nieces, Cecilia, Marlyn, Marinda, Kathleen, Brenda and Anda; any grandnieces and nephew including Kwame, Laurain, Caryl, Cheryl, Heather, Deanna and Dianna; brothers and sisters-in-law, Alford, Stanford, Clifford, Elford, Symes, Lucia, Misslyn and Jacqueline; cousins, Lynus, Clement, Rudette and Hillary; special friends, Hillious, Bennett, Stanley. Sonnyboy and Harold.
Many other relatives and friends in St. John, St. Thomas and the Jules family in Dominica, names are too numerous to mention.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.