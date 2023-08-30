Clinton George Todman
It is with our deepest regret to announce the passing of Clinton George Todman, formally known as “Toddy” or “Mas Dog”. He was called home on July 29, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Bridget R. James-Todman; children, Sherna Todman, Clinton George Todman Jr., Ebonie Todman, Jelani Todman, Karmisha Todman, Choya Todman, Makesah Todman, and Stefan Todman; stepchildren, Anique David-Francis and Valdemar Monsanto Jr.; grandchildren, Roland Murrell, DeShorn Richards, RoShanna Murrell, Ja’Deyah Joseph, JaDejah Joseph, Ja’Leyah Todman, Jah’fari Todman, Shenell Freeman, Daniel Thomas, Olassie Brewer, Marciano Rivera, Jace R. Clendenin Jr., Darrell Roach, Ch’Moia Roach, Kayla Buckley, Kemoi Buckley, and Kmani Buckley; stepgrandchildren, Jamisha Harrison, Salihah Akila Monsanto El, Akenti Tiyi Amit Monsanto El, and Kayti Maát Monsanto El; great grandchildren, RoShawn Williams, Shakeem Joseph, Sha’Liyaa Joseph, Sha’Niyaa Joseph, Sha’Tejah Kieya Grant, Ja’Lani Brathwaite, Jaleel Freeman, Ja’Hai Freeman, and A’Rihanna Thomas; step great grandchild, Sayden Wade; siblings, Diana Donovan (deceased), Georgia Cecelia Donovan, Gloria Todman, Terrence Todman, Assata Taylor, Alicia Thomas, Molito Smith, Jr. (deceased), and Jacqueline Francis; nieces and nephews, Natalie Denice Donovan, Tanya Todman Taylor, Leon Donovan, Jr., Julien Stoutt, Lekisha Thomas, Marques Donovan, Jemel Christopher, Sheron Bailey, Jarek Stoutt, Simba Todman, Salehe Todman, Jamila Todman, JaVaughn Spencer Smith, KaVaughn Smith, and Anselmo Donovan; great nieces and nephews, Devon Isaiah Thompson, Kailah Thompson, Elijah Thompson, DaRion Spencer Smith, Brenden Spencer Smith, Bronx Thomas, La’Riya Smith, Sin’cere Smith, Ka’Leigh Smith, Judah Christopher, Jonah Christopher, Jameela Christopher, Nya Bernadez, Michael Taylor, Zha’Anya Taylor, Ziondi Todman, Amauri Todman, Niquaan Todman, Sakara Todman, Celia Alyssa Brewley, Taijahn Todman, and Aidyn Todman; sons-in-law, Clarence Francis and Wellington Buckley; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Todman (deceased), Carol James, Doris George, Karen Vanterpool, and Varion Vanterpool; brothers-in-law, Leon Donovan, Rosevelt Taylor, Algernon Thomas, Lagee Green, Geraldo James, Arturo L. James III, Roland George (deceased), Allan O. James (deceased), and Arnold Callwood; special friends, Ariel Brathwaite and Albert Martin; and special cousin, Lisa Rhymer Brown.
His memorial service will be held on Aug. 31, 2023, at SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society at 11 a.m., 91 Andrew Drive, No. 100, Stockbridge, Ga. 30281.
Alfred Frederiksen Sr.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Alfred Frederiksen Sr., of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Alfred passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the age of 80, after a brief illness.
Alfred, or “Freddie/Fabe” as he was affectionately known, was born on Feb. 13, 1943, to Alfred Frederiksen of Frederiksted, St. Croix and Enid Hansen Frederiksen of Upstreet, St. Thomas. He attended All Saints Cathedral and Charlotte Amalie High School where he was a member of the 1963 graduating class.
Alfred is predeceased by both parents.
He is survived by his son, Alfred Frederiksen Jr.; daughter, Cristina Frederiksen; former wife, Carmen Frederiksen; grandson, Jaeden Allen; granddaughter, Ariah Frederiksen; brother, Andrew Frederiksen; son-in-law, Charles Donaldson; nephew, Frank Wilson; goddaughter, Evette Sepersaud Howell; brother-in-law, Major General Renaldo Rivera (Ret.); sister-in-law, Norma Gumbs.
We express our gratitude to all for their outpouring of love and condolences. There will be a private service at the request of the family.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
