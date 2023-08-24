Friends and family are advising of the passing of Cynthia Rosetta Lawrence better known as “Cynthie” on July 30, 2023, at the age of 85 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Esperina and George Phillip; her brothers, Robert, Walter and Marvin Phillip; her sisters, Yvonne Gordon and Theresa Moore.
Cynthia was born in Parish of Christ Church in Stone Haven, Molineux Village, St. Kitts. She attended the Molineux Primary School and in the early 60’s she migrated to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands where she lived until her passing. She worked at the U.S. Post Office, WSTA, Paiewonsky and many other influential homes in her early age. Cynthia was a cook in several restaurants on St. Thomas, Crazy Cow, Deli Deck, and Nisky Moravian soup kitchen. She is survived by her two children, Jack and Paulette Lawrence and three grandchildren Desiree (NY), Sha ‘Moi (MA), Tyrone (FL).
Cynthia leaves to mourn four sisters, Humie “Ceta” Lawrence, Patricia Nicholas, Verna “Inez” Phillip, and Julian Phillip; two Brothers Neville Phillip and David Phillip Hercules.
Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews are too numerous to be mentioned.
Many other family members of Margaret Gilbert and family in St. Kitts; Phillip, Lawrence, Liburd and Huggins families in St. Kitts and Nevis and the family of the late Margaret Smith in Tortola.
The Memorial Service will be at Nisky Moravian Church on August 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. Donations can be made in Honor of Cynthia Lawrence Memorial to Nisky Moravian Church P.O. Box 302387, St. Thomas, USVI 00830. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
