We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Daryn Randy Hodge, whose life was taken on Friday, August 11, 2023 in St. Thomas at the age of 39.
Daryn was preceded in death by his father, Randy M. Hodge Sr., his grandmothers, Rosalind Thomas and Olencia Hodge, and his uncles, Lauren and Kevin Airall.
He is survived by his mother, Julie Ann Airall; stepfather, Adonis R. Grosvenor; children, Aleesha Magras, Daryn R. Hodge Jr., and Jacob Hodge; grandson, Amir Warner (Mir-Mir); sisters, Dainee’ Grosvenor, Yashima Hodge-Springette, and Shermeka Hodge; brothers, Deanza, Daniel, Randy Jr., and Afiba Hodge; uncles, Roger Airall, Austin Adams, Myron Hodge, Cecil, and Alec Hector; aunts, Linda Lou, Glenda, Wilma and Shelia Hodge, Shirley Hector, Jean Thomas, and Patricia Adams; nieces, Acoya Nelson, Akia James, Randesha Hodge, Randi Hodge, Raneesha Hodge, Ria Martin, Rikia Martin, Rikinya Martin, and Shaina Hodge;
nephews, Akio Tonge, Akoi Springette, Akil Springette, Kinyata McIntosh, and Desai Hodge;
brothers-in-law, Ishmiel Mcintosh and Ulston Springette Jr.; sister-in-law, Darlene Hodge; godmothers, Bernadette Richardson, Janet Gordon, and Gwendolyn Rhymer; god-sisters, Monique Pickering, Debra Brown, Shavon Phillips, Khalia and Khadia Baptiste; god-brothers, Randolph Innis, Devon Tonge, and Ashtra Richardson; special adopted sisters, Susanette Grosvenor, Charise Dowell, and Christina Hector; special cousin, Briana Adams; mothers of his children, Angela Magras and Crystal Adams; adopted mothers, Colette Hackett, Carolyn Jackson, Audrey Lucas, Juana Garcia, Diane David, Betsy Brathwaite, Cerese Georgire, Ilva Jennings, and Carol Rhymer; adopted god-sisters, Karolyn Baptiste, Kaielia George, Claudette Duggins, Curice Paulus, and Radiant Daley; special friends, Adelbert Prescord, Simon Rawlings, Amarie Warner, Kaya Smith, Natasha Ellis, Caridad Lapera, Renesha Stevens, Pierre Magras Jr., Angela, Debbie, Jackie, Naisha, and Tasha Magras.
Other family members to include the Airall, Hector, Francis, and Hodge families.
The viewing service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the First Pentecostal Church at C-6, Estate Hoffman on the Weymouth Rhymer Highway at 10 a.m., with service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
