The family regrets to announce the passing of David Richardson Arnold on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the age of 83.
David leaves to mourn his wife, Angie Raymo Arnold; his daughter, Devin A. Arnold; his adopted granddaughter, Telyse Aird-Davis; his siblings, Isabelle Caines, June Williams, Cheryl McLean, Alphonso Williams, Paul Arnold, Orinn Arnold, Arlene Arnold, Theresa Arnold; special friends, Louis “Skippy” McBean, Glenn Blyden, Gregory George, Jim, Horace Peets, Teddy Ferracho, Camacho, Norman, Maisie Baptist, Merle Thompson, Lenora Hobson, Jackie Chesterfield, Tessa Aird-Davis.
He was preceded in death by parents, Franz Leroy Arnold and Annie Eliza Richardson; siblings, Catherine Richardson, Joyce Abbott, Randolph “Dougy” Christian, Leory Arnold, and Clement “Bojo” Arnold.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Kingdom Life International Christian Center. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the service at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.comn
The family wishes to retire quietly following the service.
