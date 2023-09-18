Dennis Jon Roderick, age 72, of St. Thomas, passed away on St. Lucia on Sept. 9, 2023 following an inoperable brain stem bleed. Born in Portland, Maine, Dennis spent his formative years surfing and sailing the Pacific Ocean in Southern California. Forty-five years ago he moved to St. Thomas. He worked as a chef at several of the island’s finest restaurants, and as a boat captain - sailing and diving the Caribbean. Dennis was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife and first-mate Barbara. His friends and island family can be comforted knowing that they are once again sailing together, over the rainbow. A Celebration of his life will be held in early November - date, time, and location to be announced at a future date. In the meantime, all are encouraged to raise a glass to a man who passed doing exactly what he loved…may we all be so fortunate.
