Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Diana Salome Todman of Willikies Village, Antigua. She transitioned from this life on July 20, 2023, in Stockbridge GA at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her husband, Atwell "Taddy" Todman and grandson, Billy Nathaniel. She is survived by her nine children, Julene Nathaniel, Joycelyn Sargeant, Barbara Todman, Lennox "Bongo" Todman, Beverly Michael, Desiree Todman, Denise Todman, Lorna Todman and Mitchell Todman; her grandchildren, Claudette and Diane Nathaniel, Kim VanHolten-White, Kelly VanHolten, Ethan Canton, Laurence Reed, Nile Rondon, Nyetifah and Natifa Todman, and four great grandchildren, including Mishael and Onias Canton. She is also survived by her special cousin, Blondelle O'Donohue and a host of other family and friends.
First and only viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Wesley Methodist Church in Anna's Retreat with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Interment will be at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery. Once again, friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Diana Salome Todman.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.